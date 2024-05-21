University of Ceramic Tile and Stone launches tile specialist course

San Diego, Calif.—The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) has provided training to thousands of people in the tile and stone industry over the last decade. The online course “Installer Tile Specialist (ITS) Standards Verification course,” has been taken by both union and non-union installers as well as industry technical and salespeople to be up-to-date with the industry installation standards, methods and practices. This course is available in both English and Spanish, as well as a Canadian version.

The Installer Tile Specialist (ITS) Installation Standards Verification course instructs installers, setters and finishers on industry standards and practices, manufacturers’ requirements and proper installation methods for various tile applications (ceramic tile, porcelain tile, stone tile, glass tile and other types of adhered tile materials). The course also teaches how to inspect and prepare substrates and tiles, how to achieve full thin-set contact and points out quality workmanship requirements and practices. This course is also meaningful to architects, general contractors, distributors, manufacturers, consultants, inspectors and owners that recognize the value of understanding industry installation standards, practices and methods.

The intent of the course is to teach tile installers and others the current installation standards, methods and practices to avoid installation problems. Industry consensus groups create the standards so workers can avoid reoccurring problems known to the industry.

With the floor covering industry’s growing concern with the shortage of qualified installers, the UofCTS Installer Tile Specialist (ITS) Verification course is an effective and practical solution to being able to train tile installers in a short amount of time.

There is a lesson on special tile applications that includes a detailed section on how to install the gauged porcelain tile panels/slabs—known as thin tile panels. The lesson thoroughly reviews the product characteristics, tools and conditions needed for installing these large tile panels as well as the methods for installing these tile panels for both floor and wall applications. It is loaded with photos, video clips and animations demonstrating how to properly install gauged porcelain tile panels.

There is a section on preparing substrates that covers the tile layout process and options. In the tile installation methods lesson, there is review for the types of tools used and needed in a tile installation.

The grouting lesson covers the types of grout and how to install them, including cementitious grouts, pre-mixed grouts and epoxy grouts. It also shows the different grouting methods from using rubber floats to grout bags.

This course takes about five hours to complete. Students have 24/7 access and can come and go as they please during their 14 days of access. Tile installers who complete and pass the course can use the acronym “ITS” alongside their name, designating them as ITS Verified. This verification is good for two years, at which time they need to take the updated ITS Verification course to continue to be up-to-date on the industry standards and practices and to prolong verification. Similar to other professions, tile installers need continued education in order to stay current with changes in the industry and its standards.

UofCTS also offers other courses that will educate employees on tile and stone. UofCTS online courses are available through many key organizations in the tile and stone industry, where members receive special discounts. Courses can be purchased through CTDA at www.ctdahome.org, Fuse Alliance at www.fusealliance.com, NTCA at www.tile-assn.com or at the UofCTS website at www.uofcts.org.