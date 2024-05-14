Wells Fargo Championship leverages sustainable product

By FCNews Staff
Wells Fargo Championship Charlotte, N.C.—At the Quail Hollow Club the Wells Fargo Championship PGA Tour tournament was green in multiple ways. In addition to its sweeping fairways, the event showcased a new standard in sustainable, eco-friendly outdoor flooring options, provided by Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk introduced the event to an innovative product that’s 100% PET-recycled carpet. This allows for the carpets to be recycled and reused at future events. This is the first event on the PGA Tour to use 100% PET-recycled carpet in all hospitality areas, which saved 22 tons of carpet from going into landfills and minimizes both environmental impact and waste.

“When we learned about the Mohawk product, it was an easy decision to install in our hospitality areas throughout the course,” said Tony Schuster, director of operations at the Wells Fargo Championship. “We’re thrilled that [this] is the first PGA TOUR tournament to use this product.”

Bart Hill, senior vice president, Mohawk Home, said this represents a significant step forward in how companies think about sustainability within the events industry. “We’re excited to partner with great companies like USA Event Carpet and the Wells Fargo Championship to utilize sustainable and environmentally responsible flooring solutions within a premier entertainment experience,” he added.

Tuesday Tips: Getting the sales interview right

