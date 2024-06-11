Daltile hosts A&D community during annual ‘Parked at NeoCon’ event

Chicago—Daltile welcomed architects and designers to its Design Studio here for the company’s annual “Parked at NeoCon” lunch. The event showcased the brand’s exciting new products and gave NeoCon attendees a nice, relaxing oasis from the miles-long trade show held just across the street in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart.

“There is no other event like ours during NeoCon each year,” said Tom Bucherie, sales manager for Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio. “Located directly across from the Chicago Merchandise Mart, our studio is an ideal escape from the grind of the trade show floor. Daltile’s annual lunch event is a unique opportunity for innovative designers, architects and other loyal customers to come together and explore emerging trends in flooring and surfaces in the relaxing, social atmosphere of our studio.”

Hilary Frank, regional vice president of sales for Daltile, attested to the allure of the host facility. “Like all of the showrooms in our nationwide network, Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio showcases samples of our entire line, including our newly launched products,” she said. “It was really exciting to see the very positive reaction that the commercial design community had to our new products this week.”

Visitors to the space also had the opportunity to spend with supporting vendor partners, including: Mapei, Custom Building Products, Schluter-Systems, StyleAccess and the Mohawk Group—all of which were part of the Daltile Parked at NeoCon event. Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio, located at 316 West Hubbard, is part of the brand’s vast network of design studios and design service centers catering to customers nationwide.