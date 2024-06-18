NWFA Wood Floor of the Year winners announced

By FCNews Staff
Wood Floor of the YearNew Orleans, La.—The National Wood Flooring Association announced the winners of its 2024 Wood Floor of the Year Awards. The awards were developed to encourage and recognize innovative craftsmanship and design in wood flooring installations. Since the program began in 1990, more than 300 awards have been presented. Winning entries were chosen by a panel of judges selected for their industry and design knowledge.

As in previous years, NWFA members from across the globe voted online for their favorite floor to determine the association’s highest award—known as Members’ Choice. This process allowed NWFA members to evaluate the entries based on technical difficulty, quality of installation and overall appearance.

Recipients of the 2024 Wood Floor of the Year awards are as follows:

  • Best Circular/Curved Application: D-Lux Hardwood Floors – Milwaukie, Ore.
  • Best in Color/Finish and Textured Wood: Floor Master Company – Crystal Lake, Ill.
  • Best in Marquetry/Inlays: Ourada Designs – Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
  • Best Parquetry: H & M Flooring Design Inc – Chicago, Ill.
  • Best Staircase: Walk On Wood Inc. – Winter Park, Fla.
  • Manufacturer Spotlight: WD Flooring – Laona, Wis.
  • Best Use of Technology: Czar Floors – Richboro, Penn.
  • Best Historic Restoration and Member’s Choice: Universal Floors Inc. – Washington, DC. 

The 2024 Wood Floor of the Year Awards were presented during the NWFA’s 2024 Wood Flooring Expo, held April 16-18 here. A video highlighting this year’s award winners can be found here.

