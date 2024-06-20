Panariagroup USA names Paolo Fraticelli EVP, sales

Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA, a producer and distributor of premium ceramic surfaces, has appointed Paolo Fraticelli as executive vice president of sales. With over 20 years of experience in the ceramic tile industry, Fraticelli is said to bring a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success.

“We are delighted to welcome Paolo Fraticelli to our executive leadership,” said Leonardo Pesce, CEO of Panariagroup USA. “His extensive experience and strategic vision make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Paolo will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals and further strengthen our market position.”

In his new role, Fraticelli will be responsible for leading the sales team, developing and executing the sales strategy and driving revenue growth. His background includes notable positions at Stonepeak Ceramics, the Iris Ceramica Group and Gardenia Orchidea.

“I am extremely thrilled to join Panariagroup USA,” Fraticelli said. “It is a strong, historic company with an outstanding reputation for innovation and quality in the market, encompassing some of the most iconic brands in the industry. I am eager to contribute to the company’s ongoing success and collaborate with the talented team.”