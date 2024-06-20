WFCA appoints two new board directors

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has appointed two industry leaders to its board of directors: Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali Bamboo; and Dani Brock, vice president of retail experience at Shaw Industries. The decision, made during a vote at the WFCA board meeting in May of this year, expanded the board’s composition to 17 members.

According to the company, its board of directors is pivotal in the WFCA—guiding strategic objectives and ensuring professional management while upholding the organization’s mission of ensuring the success, profitability and representation of professional flooring dealers’ common interests within the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug Jackson and Dani Brock to our leadership team,” said Sam O’Krent, chairman of the board. “Their diverse expertise and forward-thinking perspectives will enrich our discussions and strategic initiatives. We’re excited about the fresh perspectives they bring and I’m confident they will make significant contributions to advancing our mission and serving the needs of our members.”

Jackson’s journey in the flooring industry spans nearly three decades of dedicated leadership and strategic vision. Beginning at Tuftex before its acquisition by Queen and Shaw, Jackson accumulated 21 years of experience. As vice president of sales and marketing, he developed long-term business relationships and honed his strategic acumen. Transitioning to Cali in 2017, he swiftly ascended to the roles of chief revenue officer—and later president and CEO. Throughout his tenure, Jackson has been instrumental in driving accelerated growth and innovation within Cali. According to the company, his emphasis on fostering genuine relationships and crafting authentic brand experiences has played a pivotal role in shaping Cali’s trajectory.

Brock is a seasoned retail marketing strategist with over 20 years of experience at Shaw Industries, recently promoted to vice president of retail experience. Previously, she has been serving as the director of retail marketing since August 2013. With an understanding of consumer behavior and market dynamics, Brock specializes in cultivating unwavering preference for Shaw’s diverse product portfolio among retailers and sales associates. Before her current role, she served as manager of advertising in sales and marketing and manager of customer relations at Shaw Industries. Her passion for retail marketing is said to drive her commitment to Shaw Industries’ brand growth and success.

Jackson and Brock will serve three-year terms on the WFCA board of directors.