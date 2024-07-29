Jim Cook joins Välinge Innovation

Viken, Sweden—Jim Cook has been named the new business development manager for Välinge Innovation in the North America region. With more than 20 years of experience in flooring installation, distribution and manufacturing sales, the company said Cook is set to bring a wealth of industry expertise to the position.

His role focuses on educating the flooring industry about cutting-edge flooring technologies and its value across the entire value chain—from installers and retailers to distributors, importers and producers.

“My interest in Välinge is from the ingenuity side and the ‘never leave well enough alone’ and ‘keep striving to make a product or idea better,’” Cook said. “None of the employees sit on the sideline and feel that enough is enough. They are always looking for ways to be better at what we do. Välinge is at the cutting edge of technology for not only flooring and cabinet technology, but also the finished floor area. There is no stopping this group, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part.”

Välinge added that Cook is a valuable resource for companies looking to enhance products with unique selling points, reduce claim rates and increase overall customer satisfaction.