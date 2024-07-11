Louisville Tile, Broadlume partner

By FCNews Staff
Louisville Tile BroadlumeLouisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a nationwide distributor of ceramic tile, and Broadlume, a North American software and technology company, have formed a strategic partnership to bring the Wilcox Fifty Five private label tile collection to an even wider audience.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Broadlume,” said Dub Newell, chief executive officer at Louisville Tile. “Our private label program was specifically designed with the needs of specialty flooring dealers in mind. Broadlume’s innovative platform and tools greatly influenced our decision to establish a strategic partnership. Together, the integration of our Wilcox Fifty Five Private Label program and Broadlume’s platform promises to be a powerful asset for our flooring dealers.”

Through this partnership, flooring retailers and dealers will gain access to Louisville Tile’s Wilcox Fifty Five line on its websites. There will also be in-store visualization kiosks for retailers who are partnered with Louisville Tile by utilizing Broadlume’s industry-leading website services and platform. This partnership is said to allow retailers to showcase new tile collections to their customers and enhance the shopping experience by leveraging Broadlume’s innovative online and in-store visualization tools.

“We are excited to partner with Louisville Tile to bring digital retailing tools to their dealers,” said John Weller, chief innovation officer at Broadlume. “The flooring industry is at a tipping point—technology has finally reached a level where independent retailers and the brands who support them can offer a far better shopping and buying experience than box stores and e-commerce sites.”

Louisville Tile’s vast network of over 100 vendors is said to ensure a diverse selection of tile and related products for retailers within its service area (Ky., Ohio, Ind., Tenn., Ill., Wis., Mich., Minn., and Iowa).

Broadlume’s digital retail technology empowers over 3,000 flooring retailers across the country, intended to transform the customer buying journey into a seamless and engaging experience.

X