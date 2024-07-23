Ruggieri Brothers celebrate 75 years of flooring solutions

By FCNews Staff
Ruggieri BrothersCranston, R.I.—Ruggieri Brothers, alongside Ruggieri Carpet One, has just marked 75 years of excellence in the flooring industry—celebrating a legacy of quality, innovation and customer satisfaction that began in 1949. Founded by brothers Ed, Antonio and John Ruggieri, the family-owned business has grown into a cornerstone of the Rhode Island community that is now managed by the third generation of the Ruggieri family—William, Peter and David Ruggieri.

Since its inception, Ruggieri Brothers is said to have been synonymous with top-tier commercial flooring solutions, offering an extensive range of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of both residential and commercial clients. Ruggieri Brothers is also a proud member of Starnet Worldwide Flooring Partnership.

Ruggieri Brothers Ruggieri Carpet One provides clients with a wide selection of carpeting, hardwood, laminate, vinyl and tile floors. Known for its innovative “Beautiful Floor Guarantee,” Ruggieri Carpet One promises customer satisfaction and vows to replace floors if customers aren’t completely happy.

“Reflecting on 75 years, we are immensely proud of our roots and our growth,” said David Ruggieri, vice president of Ruggieri’s. “Our commitment to exceptional service and reliability has never wavered, and it is the foundation of our longevity in this competitive industry.”

Throughout the years, Ruggieri Brothers and Ruggieri Carpet One are said to have not only adapted to changes within the flooring industry but also maintained a steadfast dedication to community engagement and customer care. The celebration of this milestone is not just about commemorating the past, but also about forging ahead with innovations that meet the demands of modern consumers.

The companies invite all past, current, and future customers, along with community members, to join in the celebrations that will highlight this significant milestone. The event will showcase the rich history of the companies, its contributions to the local economy and plans for the future.

