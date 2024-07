Dalton—Southwind Floors has announced that Matthew (Matt) Burns, Southwind’s new south central territory manager, will be taking over the Houston/College Station, Texas area.

Additionally, Joe Bousk—Southwind’s new north central region territory manager—will be taking over the Chicago and suburbs, Ill. area.

Southwind Floors markets a variety of flooring types directly to retailers, including LVP, rigid core, laminate, hardwood and carpet.