Tuesday Tips: Industry Insights with Freida Staten

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, watch the second edition of Industry Insights as Freida Staten, VP of marketing, communications and membership for the World Floor Covering Association, discusses the recent industry study conducted by the National Association of Realtors Research Group: 2024 Home Buyer and Sellers Generational Trends Report.