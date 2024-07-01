Välinge’s brand-new PRO technology is the ideal locking system upgrade for all types of resilient flooring. It enhances performance with vertical connections up to twice as strong and significantly increases product durability. PRO is available for angling, push-down and fold-down installations, ensuring optimal results every time.
WATCH: Välinge’s PRO technology upgrades resilient installations
Previous article
Next article
RELATED ARTICLES
Must Read
Tuesday Tips: Preparing for hurricane season
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQNdFRU3zO4 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
STATS 2024: Slew of factors impact commercial market activity
Encouraging signs of economic recovery following the lingering challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic continued in 2023 for the commercial contract flooring market, although not...
NTCA releases July workshop schedule
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced its July tour across 17 states, delivering an extensive lineup of standards-based educational workshops and...
STATS 2024: Hardwood cedes share but holds profit margins
Last year was a case of déjà vu all over again for the U.S. hardwood flooring market. Ongoing competition from competing “wood-look” segments such...
NWFA completes R.I.S.E home No. 77
St. Louis, Mo.--The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 77th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
STATS 2024: Lower consumption cools laminate resurgence
A softer new home construction market, slower overall DIY activity at most of the nation’s home improvement centers and a dramatic falloff in laminate...