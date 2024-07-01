WATCH: Välinge’s PRO technology upgrades resilient installations

By FCNews Staff
Välinge’s brand-new PRO technology is the ideal locking system upgrade for all types of resilient flooring. It enhances performance with vertical connections up to twice as strong and significantly increases product durability. PRO is available for angling, push-down and fold-down installations, ensuring optimal results every time.

