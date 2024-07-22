WFCA, CFI expand training with NFIC merger

By FCNews Staff
WFCA CFIDalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) have acquired a signed letter of intent to acquire the assets of the Natural Fiber Installers Certification Inc. (NFIC). This strategic move is designed to enhance the capabilities of both organizations and further its shared mission of advancing education and training in the flooring industry.

Established in 2006, NFIC is the oldest and largest recognized certification, education and training for installers, salespeople and inspectors in the natural fiber industry. NFIC will operate under the CFI umbrella while maintaining its unique identity. This merger will leverage the strengths of WFCA, CFI and NFIC, intending to amplify their impact on the industry.

“We are thrilled about the acquisition of NFIC,” said Steve Abernathy, COO of WFCA and executive director of CFI. “This merger will allow us to reach new heights in education and training for flooring professionals. With NFIC’s esteemed reputation and shared values, we are poised to continue leading the industry with unmatched expertise and innovation.”

NFIC is considered a critical player in the industry with over 600 certified installers. Its training covers a wide array of materials, including natural fibers such as woven/tufted wools, Axminster, Wilton, velvet, flat weave, sisal, handmade and seagrass. Notably, NFIC’s certification serves as a prerequisite for CFI’s Master II certification, highlighting the natural alignment between the two organizations.

The acquisition aims to:

  • Expand the opportunity for installers to obtain NFIC certification by broadening its reach.
  • Grow the scope of technical training provided by NFIC to non-installers.
  • Hold training sessions to develop new instructors, expanding the current team to increase the number of trainers.

“Joining forces with WFCA and CFI is a monumental step for NFIC,” said P.J. Arthur, CEO and founder of NFIC. “Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to offer unparalleled training and certification options, fostering excellence in the natural fiber sector.”

WFCA, CFI and NFIC will continue to drive progress and set new benchmarks in the flooring industry, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed.

