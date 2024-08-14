Cali celebrates 20 years with 20% off sale

San Diego, Calif.—Cali announced a 20th anniversary sale, offering 20% off all products from August 15-19. Partners and customers are invited to join in marking two decades of innovation and authentic California design.

“This team has seen so much evolution over what is a relatively short period of time in the flooring industry,” said Cali CEO, Doug Jackson. “We’re proud of the products and service we bring to our partners. We’re just as proud of our relationships. And we are committed to upholding our reputation as a brand that pushes boundaries and challenges ourselves to constantly aim higher.”

It all started with a surf trip. In 2004, two college buddies packed their boards and embarked on an adventure in search of purpose, passion and epic surf breaks, ultimately leading them to the Hawaiian island of Kauai. While working odd jobs and surfing, they stumbled upon a groundbreaking idea: Creating sustainable building materials using bamboo. By August, that inspiration gave birth to what is now Cali, a company made to rethink tradition.

Today, the Cali team has expanded its offerings, from premium flooring like engineered oak and luxury laminate to rugs, turf, and composite decking—all while maintaining a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility. This 20-year milestone marks the continuation of the brand mission to provide beautiful, high-quality, products for homeowners and professionals alike.