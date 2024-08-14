Cali celebrates 20 years with 20% off sale

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCali celebrates 20 years with 20% off sale

San Diego, Calif.—Cali announced a 20th anniversary sale, offering 20% off all products from August 15-19. Partners and customers are invited to join in marking two decades of innovation and authentic California design.

“This team has seen so much evolution over what is a relatively short period of time in the flooring industry,” said Cali CEO, Doug Jackson. “We’re proud of the products and service we bring to our partners. We’re just as proud of our relationships. And we are committed to upholding our reputation as a brand that pushes boundaries and challenges ourselves to constantly aim higher.”

It all started with a surf trip. In 2004, two college buddies packed their boards and embarked on an adventure in search of purpose, passion and epic surf breaks, ultimately leading them to the Hawaiian island of Kauai. While working odd jobs and surfing, they stumbled upon a groundbreaking idea: Creating sustainable building materials using bamboo. By August, that inspiration gave birth to what is now Cali, a company made to rethink tradition.

Today, the Cali team has expanded its offerings, from premium flooring like engineered oak and luxury laminate to rugs, turf, and composite decking—all while maintaining a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility. This 20-year milestone marks the continuation of the brand mission to provide beautiful, high-quality, products for homeowners and professionals alike.

Previous article
Footprints Floors appoints new vice president of operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Footprints Floors appoints new vice president of operations

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver, Colo.—Taylor Murphy has been appointed the vice president of operations at Footprints Floors. Murphy is said to bring a wealth of experience and...
Read more
News

Marazzi launches new tile collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi, a leading tile brand, has recently launched two brand-new collections as well as a size extension for one of its existing collections....
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Control solves problems

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hc5_84yIGg Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Company

Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

FCNews Staff - 0
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and...
Read more
Featured Company

Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

FCNews Staff - 0
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk's Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we've tapped several retailers, large and...
Read more
News

TCNA selected to receive $2.2M for EPD development project

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Tile Council of North America (TCNA) has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to receive $2.2 million in grant funding...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X