Mohawk provides Comfort For A Cure during Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is providing comfort for a cure during the 2024 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series. Beginning August 22, Mohawk is traveling to Boston, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth and San Diego and teaming up with local retail partners to handout over 6,200 pieces of SmartCushion to the dedicated walkers during lunch stops as they rest from walking 60 miles in three days.

Since Komen’s inception in 1989, it has invested more than $1 billion in research, which has contributed to a 42% reduction in the breast cancer mortality rate. Despite these significant advancements, challenges remain. One in eight women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and experts estimate that one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

“A proud partner of Susan G. Komen for over 23 years, we understand ending breast cancer needs all of us,” said Victor Abelairas, Mohawk’s vice president and general manager, pad and cushion. “That is why we do not just stop at donating a portion of proceeds from every SmartCushion carpet pad purchase to Susan G. Komen through our Decorate for the Cure program. Mohawk’s commitment goes the extra mile. For the past decade, we have been called to the ‘pink bubble’ in full force by volunteering at the Komen 3-Day Series with engaging activations to support the walkers at each event.”

Along with SmartCushion, Mohawk-branded sun shelters help make lunchtime seating more comfortable. The cushion is also placed under sleeping beds nightly at camp in San Diego. Additionally, Mohawk donates bright pink carpet runners for the “Mohawk Mile,” a path lined with cheer teams that lead the walkers to the finish line each day. Behind the scenes, Mohawk collects the used SmartCushion to be recycled into new padding. With ReCover, Mohawk’s recycling program, more than 160 million pounds of carpet and cushion have been diverted from landfills.

To amplify the Komen 3-Day Series further, retailers join Mohawk to spend time with their communities and help provide encouragement to all involved. Mohawk’s retail partners can also take advantage of ad center assets and QR code stickers for SmartCushion displays that direct consumers to learn more about Susan G. Komen.

Outside of the Komen 3-Day Series sponsorship, Mohawk’s corporate donation programs, including Decorate for the Cure, have helped Komen provide more than 42,000 medical support services and $19.3 million in research grants to ensure medical care is innovative and more accessible.

“Mohawk’s unwavering dedication to our work at Susan G. Komen means the world to our organization,” said Sarah Rosales, Susan G. Komen’s vice president of corporate partnerships. “Mohawk’s support allows Komen to move our mission forward, all while ensuring the 3-Day is an event experience like no other. We are continually grateful for Mohawk’s commitment to breast cancer which helps advance the research and programs directly impacting the lives of patients across the country.”

For more information about Mohawk’s partnership with Susan G. Komen, visit www.mohawkflooring.com. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, visit www.the3day.org.