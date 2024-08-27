Mohawk SolidTech chosen for Ranney Day makeover

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s SolidTech flooring was selected by Sunshine on a Ranney Day for its recent bedroom makeover for 16-year-old Kendall. Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD) reimagines and builds custom rooms for children with special needs.

“Sunshine on a Ranney Day does amazing work in the spaces of some pretty ‘resilient’ children and we love being a small part of what they do,” said Adam Ward, Mohawk’s vice president of product management – resilient. “The impact they have on the lives of families is truly inspiring, and we are proud to support them.”

Kendall is known for her infectious spirit, big personality and love for singing. Her life suddenly changed in 2022 when she was hit by a vehicle in her school parking lot. Sustaining a traumatic brain injury, she had to relearn how to walk and talk. Kendall has since had four brain surgeries and three other procedures. Although Kendall has made remarkable improvements, she still has a long way to go.

Kendall’s bedroom features Mohawk’s SolidTech, an easy-to-clean waterproof floor suitable for residential rooms. SolidTech offers Mohawk’s patented WetProtect technology—a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty—as well as EasyClean technology, Mohawk’ enhanced lacquer resistance against stains and soil build up. SolidTech also provides Mohawk’s All Pet Protection and Warranty, covering all pets, all accidents, all the time. Additionally, SolidTech is designed to feature aesthetic hardwood visuals.

“SolidTech’s durability and easy maintenance ensure that they can focus on what truly matters—spending quality time together,” Ward said.

For more information about SolidTech, visit mohawkflooring.com. For more details on Sunshine on a Ranney Day and Kendall’s makeover, visit sunshineonaranneyday.com.