Panaria Ceramica unveils Contemporary series

Lexington, Ky.—Panaria Ceramica has introduced Contemporary, a new tile series that is designed to bind the sophistication of modern design with the natural allure of French stone and the untamed landscapes of Nevada. This collection is said to stand as a testament to the harmony between man-made artistry and the organic elegance of nature.

The Contemporary palette features five nature-inspired hues, each designed to elevate the atmosphere of a space: Chic White, Edge Gray, Mod Beige, Nu Taupe and Vogue Dark Gray.

Intended to inspire creativity, Contemporary also includes accessory tiles in warm or cool mixes, with complementary geometric patterns—these come in varied hues of beige, light gray, white and cool gray. For a unique look, the series has also introduced a new leather finish in the 24 x 48 format. Specifically included with the intention to enhance outdoor spaces, this new series also features 20mm structured porcelain tile.

“We are excited to present the elegance of Italian-designed products proudly made in the USA,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management. “Our latest creation, Contemporary, is a refined stone blend crafted in soft, neutral tones that capture the essence of nature’s beauty. With intricate details and an organic aesthetic, it offers a fresh perspective and delivers sophisticated looks and high-quality products that our customers value.”