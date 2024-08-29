Paul Walker named Cain & Bultman president, COO

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman announced the addition of Paul Walker as president and COO.

Walker has enjoyed a successful 35-year career as an executive in the floor covering industry, which has included roles in both manufacturing and distribution. Most recently he was president of Diamond W Supply, a Los Angeles-based distributor that was owned by Tarkett until it’s sale in July of 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Cain & Bultman team,” said chairman Kirk Sandifer. “And we look forward to his leadership as we enter a new and exciting phase of our strategic development.