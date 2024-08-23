Retailers React: What lessons did you learn from coaches?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What business lessons did you learn from sports coaches?
Here are their responses:
From Coach Henry: “It isn’t about you, it is about the team. So wake up early, work hard and put in the effort. Your commitment and effort will always be revealed when and where it matters most.”
—Kevin Frazier, Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Knoxville, Tenn.
The best lessons I have learned—whether it be playing sports or from watching my favorite teams play—is that in order to win you have to learn to be a great teammate. It is all about putting your personal agenda aside and committing to the team, and how you can help the team win with the skills you have. I think that translates perfectly into the business world and life in general.
—A.J. Boyajian, AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring, Burlington, Mass.
Commitment is the word our coaches talked about nearly every day; these great men exemplified what this meant and impacted my life professionally and personally. Commitment is one word that has tremendous opportunities to show who you, your business and life are all about.
—Carlton Billingsley, Floors and More, Benton, Ark.
Winners work harder than the others. Teams of mediocre talent that work together can overcome a team of disconnected stars.
—Mike Foulk, Foulk’s Flooring America, Meadville, Pa.
My college coach told me there is no offseason. If you want to be the best you must work on your game, attitude and physical improvements. We are constantly taking the ‘offseason’ to work on our physical improvements. When our customers come in, we want them to know they have arrived at the best store for their flooring needs.
—Mike Montgomery, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus ColorTile, Venice, Fla.