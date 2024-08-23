Retailers React: What lessons did you learn from coaches?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What business lessons did you learn from sports coaches?

Here are their responses:

From Coach Henry: “It isn’t about you, it is about the team. So wake up early, work hard and put in the effort. Your commitment and effort will always be revealed when and where it matters most.” —Kevin Frazier, Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Knoxville, Tenn.