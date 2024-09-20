Decocer presents new corporate identity at the Cersaie

Decocer, which specializes in designing and manufacturing small-size custom tiles, is participating once again in Cersaie, one of the most important fairs in the ceramic sector worldwide, and does so with a new corporate identity and brand image.

The ceramic company, focused on the customization of pieces for each client, arrives at the world event with a renewed global image, taking a step forward in its overall business strategy and strengthening its position in the market.

Decocer’s new brand and look and feel aims to project a dynamic image with solid language, a timeless tone and full of modernity, whose communication seeks to highlight the authentic value of ceramics, reinforcing the material expressiveness and attention to every detail. With an optimistic and casual tone, the new values of the ceramic firm reflect great personality, creative richness and character.

“Our goal was to convey a fresh, expressive, modern image in line with Decocer’s creative capabilities,” said Decocer’s commercial director, Verónica Obrero. “The company designs and manufactures custom-made ceramics, so this message requires projecting a dynamic, solid language. Our flexibility and creative capacity are exceptionally unique, so we wanted to reflect that dynamism in all our future communications and image, adds the firm’s commercial director. We carry ceramics in our DNA, and our forte is designing and producing personalized ceramic pieces, adapted to each person and moment, with human quality, she tells us.”

With this change, Decocer introduces fresh paradigms in corporate identity within the world of ceramics, betting on a differentiating and original aesthetic line. With the implementation of the updated image, Decocer presents a rebranding exercise that seeks to align its image with its business reality—a dynamic, flexible, solid and evolving company that creates ceramics that evoke emotions, always considering the needs and tastes of its customers.

Decocer is passionately dedicated to the design and manufacture of small-format ceramics, fusing the richness of traditional craftsmanship with the latest technologies available, and is unique in capturing the sensibilities of this exceptional material.

Decocer customers can choose without limits among distinctive geometric shapes, a variety of sizes, a full range of colors, volumes and reliefs, different finishes, intense glazes, 3D shapes and exclusive graphics.

Decocer’s history goes back more than 35 years of experience in ceramic craftsmanship rooted in beauty, tradition, and material authenticity. Its origins stem from traditional techniques, evolving into an advanced and modern industry.