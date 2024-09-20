Natural Stone Institute announces 2024 award winners

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has named the winners of the 2024 Tucker Design Awards and the inaugural Thor Lund Quarrier Award.

The Tucker Design Awards were presented at a ceremony in Salt Lake City on August 26, during the NSI Study Tour. Eight projects and their design teams were celebrated. The 2024 Bybee Prize recipient, Lee Becker of Hartman-Cox Architects, was also honored during the ceremony.

The 2024 Tucker Design Award recipients are:

Pelli Clarke & Partners

2100 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C.

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Bank OZK Headquarters

Little Rock, Ark.

John Milner Architects

Cotswold-Inspired Residence

Strafford, Penn.

John Milner Architects

Krisheim

Philadelphia, Penn.

Wheeler Kearns Architects

Meadow Lane Retreat

Lakeside, Mich.

Bates Masi + Architects

Signal Hill

Montauk, N.Y.

Santiago Calatrava Architects & Engineers in collaboration with Koutsomitis Architects

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine

New York, N.Y.

Waterstreet Studio

Urban Hearth

Judges for the 2024 Tucker Design Awards were Mike Albert (Design Workshop), Billie Tsien (Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners) and Vince Marazita (Stone Trends International).

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.

To view photos and descriptions of the winning projects, please visit here.

Thor Lund Quarrier Award

Frank Hermans, Milbank #3 supervisor for Coldspring, is the inaugural recipient of the Thor Lund Quarrier Award. Hermans was also celebrated during the Tucker Design Awards ceremony at the NSI Study Tour in Salt Lake City on August 26.

Over his 54-plus-year career in the industry, Hermans has displayed exemplary leadership, an extraordinary work ethic and an unrelenting commitment to the betterment of his community. He has mentored new quarriers to ensure their safety and efficiency, supplied material on short notice and in difficult conditions and leads by example.

“Your legacy of teaching and leading people will never be matched,” said Pat Alexander, Coldspring CEO.

The Thor Lundh Quarrier Award recognizes a Natural Stone Institute member who has made an extraordinary contribution to quarrying natural stone. The ideal candidate has demonstrated successful and notable accomplishments throughout a professional career in quarrying natural stone. They have been involved and dedicated to the activities and objectives of quarrying operations in their companies and have contributed to furthering the careers of other professionals in the quarrying field.

The award is named after Thor Lundh, founder of Lundhs AS, the largest natural stone producer in Northern Europe. “We at Lundhs are honored to be able to present the Thor Lundh Quarrier Award in close cooperation with the Natural Stone Institute,” said Thor-Anders Lundh Håkestad, CEO of Lundhs. “The areas of use for natural stone have changed a lot and the ways of extracting have changed completely. Lundhs has always been at the forefront of these changes and will continue to develop sustainable production methods and utilization of the stone resources for generations to come. With this award we are looking forward to supporting great achievements within the quarrying industry.”

Nominations for the 2025 Thor Lundh Quarrier Award will be announced in early 2025. Learn more here.