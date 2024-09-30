NTCA brings 28 workshops, eight regional trainings nationwide

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced its October lineup, offering tile installers and industry professionals 28 workshops and eight regional training sessions across 17 states. These events, all free of charge, are said to reflect the company’s commitment to elevating the standards of tile craftsmanship and providing ongoing educational opportunities to the industry.

According to the company, its October schedule marks a significant growth from last year—expanding on these hands-on learning experiences for professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of tile installation best practices, standards and emerging trends.

Each workshop and regional training will be led by highly experienced NTCA technical trainers in an effort to ensure that attendees receive top-tier instruction and insights. With the support of its generous sponsors, the NTCA has made these events are completely free to attend, making them accessible to professionals across the country.

Workshops

The workshops—spanning three hours in the afternoon or evening—are open to tile installers, contractors, sales personnel and members of the architecture and design community. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an interactive learning environment to connect with peers and industry experts during the workshops, providing time for networking and knowledge exchange. Meals will be provided and there will be chances to win valuable prizes.

The workshops will focus on important topics, including:

Ins and outs of layout for contractors

Tile matters – Best practices for the pros

Failures – Could it be me?

Tile technology – membranes

Save the date for one of these NTCA workshops at these locations in October:

10/1: Louisville Tile, Wyoming, Miss.

10/1: The Tile Shop, Plymouth, Minn.

10/2: Louisville Tile: Fort Wayne, Ind.

10/2: Daltile, Bend, Ore.

10/3: Louisville Tile, South Bend, Ind.

10/9: Louisville Tile, Fishers, Ind.

10/9: Daltile, Reno, Nev.

10/10: Louisville Tile, Darmstadt, Ind.

10/10: Ceramic Tile Design, San Rafel, Calif.

10/15: Daltile, Loxley, Ala.

10/15: Floor & Décor, Ft. Worth, Texas

10/16: Daltile, Jackson, Miss.

10/16: Daltile, Waco, Texas

10/17: Daltile, Memphis, Tenn.

10/17: The Tile Shop, The Woodlands, Texas

10/18: Floor & Décor, Hendersonville, Tenn.

10/22: Virginia Tile, Indianapolis, Ind.

10/22: Floor & Décor, Humble, Texas

10/23: Floor & Décor, Reynoldsburg, Ohio

10/23: Floor & Décor, Baton Rouge, La.

10/23: The Tile Shop, Naperville, Ill.

10/24: Virginia Tile, Brooklyn Heights, Ohio

10/24: Daltile, New Orleans, La.

10/24: Floor & Décor, Deerfield, Ill.

10/28: Virginia Tile, Plymouth, Minn.

10/29: Cisco, Clearwater, Fla.

10/30: 21st Century Tile, Butler, Wis.

10/30: Shoreline Flooring Supplies, Fort Myers, Fla.

Regional trainings

Regional Training sessions offer tile installers an immersive, all-day experience to hone their skills using both traditional and cutting-edge tools, materials and techniques. These hands-on sessions are designed to empower participants with practical knowledge rooted in ANSI standards and methods outlined in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. The NTCA Reference Manual serves as a guiding resource throughout the training.

The sessions are carefully crafted to provide solutions-based training, addressing real-world challenges faced by tile installers. The content is aligned with industry standards and methods, ensuring relevance and applicability. To maximize the learning experience, each session is limited to 20 participants. Attendees will receive a document of course completion upon successfully concluding the training session.

Topics for the October regional trainings include:

The GPTP/Slabs Training equips trainees to install porcelain panels with confidence and accuracy. Learn new tile industry standards and methods for installing GPTP, how GPTP is made, where it can be used and special tools—setting materials and techniques required for installation.

The Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile Training will show how to use the ANSI A 108 standards and TCNA Handbook to address real world challenges in hands-on installations focusing on substrate examination and preparation for setting large-format tile.

Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings at these locations in October:

10/2: Floor & Décor, Shelby Township, Mich.

10/9: Virginia Tile, Elk Grove Village, Ill.

10/1: Floor & Décor, Brookfield, Wis.

10/16: Floor & Décor, Omaha, Neb.

10/18: Platform Surfaces, Bensenville, Ill.

10/23: Floor & Décor, North Richland Hills, Texas

10/25: Floor & Décor, St. Louis, Miss.

10/30: BPI, Memphis, Tenn.

All workshops and regional trainings are open to anyone interested in enhancing their skills. NTCA membership is not required. Dates and time listed above are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on each event and to register, visit the NTCA website.