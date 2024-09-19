Obituary: Kenneth Frazier, Frazier’s Carpet One

By FCNews Staff
Kenneth Frazier
Kenneth Frazier, who turned a humble three-crew hardwood sand and finish service into Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Sept. 16. He was 77.

Frazier, a Vietnam veteran who received a Citation of Valor for his combat-role during the Tet Offensive, began a 55-year flooring career after leaving the service. He joined the Carpet One co-op in 1988, the 18th member, and continued Frazier’s legacy as a successful, multi-generational business.

“Both in business and in life my father was half motivational speaker and half hard-nosed football coach, always impacting and inspiring those around him with undying optimism and unyielding accountability,” said Kevin Frazier, who runs the operation now. “He was born poor as dirt, but his belief in me and willingness to allow me to stand on his shoulders propelled me through law school; it meant the world to me. He will be deeply missed, not only by his family but by the hundreds he impacted on our team and in the community. Ken’s final wish was that everyone would remember him with—and share—warm, happy memories with laughter.”

Kenneth leaves behind his wife Pansy, his children Kevin (Carol) Frazier and Jill (Jon) Ballard, his granddaughters Savannah Ballard, Emily-Rose Ballard, Brooklyn Ballard, Grace Morris, Annie Frazier and Charli Tillery and a great grandson, Sam Morris.

The family requests donations be made in Kenneth Frazier’s memory to the Floor Covering Education Foundation here.

