Powered by innovation, brought to life by Anatolia

Izmir, Turkiye—Anatolia, a Canadian-based international company who specializes in the design and distribution of sintered stone slabs, tiles and natural stone products, has unveiled its latest manufacturing facility. The two-million-plus-square-foot facility is meant to represent a bold leap forward in surface manufacturing. Located here, the state-of-the-art facility combines new technology with a commitment to sustainability.

After over 25 years of industry experience, Anatolia said it embarked on an ambitious journey to revolutionize manufacturing processes. The result is a facility designed with innovation and sustainability at the core—from the solar panels spanning over 2 million square feet to its closed-loop water recycling system and 2,200-ton rainwater cistern. Every aspect of the facility is meant to reflect the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship while showcasing the latest in technology and automation.

“We are very excited to reveal the inner workings of our manufacturing facility with the goal of not only advancing the future of surface design but redefining it,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, co-CEO of Anatolia. “This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. At Anatolia, every step we take in manufacturing reflects our dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship.”

The facility features a fully automated raw material receiving system, integrated with bar codes and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) based on Industry 4.0 principles. Raw materials travel along a two-km conveyor belt to be stored in an enclosed raw material storage system. An advanced dry coloring system works to create a limitless array of visual, surface and textural designs. The Continua+ press line revolutionizes manufacturing exuding raw material without traditional molds for design flexibility, while digital printing technology offers customization and precision, capturing every detail of the natural stone through patented photography methods.

Additionally, the Leviga+ process and Supershine technology further refine products, meant to deliver finishes that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. With precise measurement adjustments and refined surface finishes, Anatolia hopes to set new benchmarks in the industry. According to the company, its facility is not just a production plant but a testament to our vision for the future. It is working towards LEED certification and continually advancing practices to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship.