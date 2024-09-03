Flooring retailers often talk about suppliers as their “partners.” But what does that really mean? After all, suppliers don’t necessarily share in the profits and losses.

In this case, the dynamic is more nuanced. For some retailers, a good partner is a supplier that cares deeply about the retailer’s success and reputation. For others, it’s about the supplier being dependable in delivering products on time and standing behind that product should an issue arise. The common denominator that often binds these partnerships is a mutually beneficial relationship.

In this fifth annual “Retailers Reveal the Suppliers They Win With” special feature, flooring retailers (as well as some stocking distributors) highlight the special bond they share with their supplier partners.

Diversified Industries

Founded in 1982, Diversified Industries is a flexible materials converter providing custom components for many of the world’s most prominent brands. The FloorMuffler is a product line of high-performance acoustical flooring underlayments. Launched to the market in the early 2000s, the FloorMuffler offers proven acoustical performance and moisture protection in a lightweight foam product.

What distributors have to say:

In today’s market we need supply partners that provide consistency and quality, and Diversified provides both year after year. We continue to succeed with Diversified due to their innovative products and fantastic support. They are a true partner in every sense of the word.

—Scott Bertram

TOM DUFFY CO.

Manteca, Calif.

Diversified has been an exemplary partner in providing training, support and leadership in working with Elias Wilf to develop our position with regards to hard surface underlayment. The great news is that the market is much larger than we anticipated; more importantly, [their underlayment] is simply a great add-on sale for our retailers.

—Jeff Striegel

ELIAS WILF

Owings Mills, Md.

COREtec

As one of the top flooring solutions brands in the industry, COREtec is on a mission to create a better flooring experience for its customers. It accomplishes this by continuously refining its operations and simultaneously collaborating with flooring retail customers to improve the way they purchase, sell, install and promote COREtec floors.

What retailers have to say:

COREtec continues to innovate with visuals that are leading the way. Products like Blonde Oak offer natural-looking colors that are really resonating in the market. And their service is excellent. We have good ETA [estimated time of arrival] on their products, and if they have any issues, they are on top of it.

—Ryan Vaughan

GEORGIA CARPET INDUSTRIES

Dalton

COREtec stands as the leading brand of luxury vinyl plank in the industry and is our go-to line of LVP flooring. Their extensive range allows us to offer our customers a vast selection that caters to their needs, regardless of their specific circumstances. With COREtec, we achieve remarkable success daily.

—Bruce Odette

CARPET EXCHANGE

Denver

Engineered Floors

Following the mantra of quality, service and innovation, Engineered Floors has been crafting stylish and high-performing flooring since its founding in 2009. With an unwavering commitment to customer success, Engineered Floors goes beyond expectations, empowering its customers with flooring solutions that inspire and endure. After establishing itself as the leader in solution-dyed carpet with PureColor fiber, EF continued that track record of innovation in 2024 by unveiling PureGrain DLVT, which is 100% made in America.

What retailers have to say:

Engineered Floors is really cutting edge with newer equipment and paying attention to the science of building product. For our market they are really in tune with the product, color combinations and tufting that work here—they are spot on. Their innovation with hard surface and producing their LVP differently is impressive.

—Jim Florence

WESTERN WHOLESALE FLOORING

Salt Lake City

When I think of Engineered Floors I think of high-quality carpet—in stock and never any issues. They have what I need, when I need it, at the right price and with great quality. They are continually innovating.

—Jeff Gardner

COST LESS CARPET

Richland, Wash.

Inhaus

Inhaus is driven by a mission to create innovative, high-quality products that are good for consumers and the environment. For more than 20 years, the brand has focused on producing flooring solutions that are beautiful, sustainable and accessible to everyone.

Inhaus continues this ongoing pursuit by introducing cutting-edge technologies like Ceramin, a non-PVC, additive-free vinyl that is 100% recyclable and contains 25% recycled content.

What distributors have to say:

What stands out regarding Inhaus is their technical innovation and commitment to quality. For example, Inhaus developed Sono, a waterproof, PVC-free, digitally printed product years ago, utilizing its Ceramin technology. Now, the rest of the market is trying to catch up. Inhaus’ German quality provides a sense of security and demonstrable performance excellence in the field as well. They’re great people and great business partners.

—Scott Rozmus

FLORSTAR SALES

Romeoville, Ill.

Inhaus has been an amazing partner for us. They are focused on meeting the market needs by providing us products that are on-trend while being known for top quality across all price points. Inhaus is also forward looking and brings us products that are new to the industry, providing a solution for our customers.

—David Whitehurst

ADLETA

Carrollton, Texas

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Flooring Products has been providing solutions for carpet and hard surface underlayment for nearly 65 years. With manufacturing locations nationwide and its own trucking fleet, Leggett & Platt is committed to providing the best service to its partners to help them meet the ever-changing demands within the flooring industry.

What retailers have to say:

To build any business, you have to have good, trusted partners. Leggett & Platt are those guys.

—Richard Akel

AKEL’S CARPET ONE

Little Rock, Ark.

Leggett has worked diligently with Bob’s to keep our business competitive. They make communication between us easy; any questions or concerns are answered almost immediately. And on top of all that, their products are top notch. Bob’s continues to offer our customers the best of cushion and underlayment because of our relationship with Leggett & Platt.

—Ashlie Butler

BOB’S CARPET & FLOORING

Tampa

Mohawk

Ever since Mohawk rolled out its first carpets in 1878, the company has built quality into every flooring product it makes. Mohawk continues that tradition today with product innovation in all flooring categories, award-winning design and a talented team dedicated to outstanding service.

Mohawk is also proud to lead the industry with some of the most trusted brands in flooring, including Daltile, Durkan, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Performance Accessories, Pergo and Quick-Step.

What retailers have to say:

Why we win with Mohawk? Honestly, in its simplest form—they care. They care about moving flooring forward with new ideas and products. Mohawk is moving the needle in both value products as well as high style, with answers in hard surfaces and soft. They have been a true partner for more than two decades.

—Rick Ogle

BREWER FLOORING GROUP

Oklahoma City

The reason our partnership with Mohawk is so valuable is because it’s about so much more than product. They truly care about my business. They invest in our partnership through innovation and technology to give us an edge and make us successful. But most important to me are the relationships we’ve built over the years.

—Aaron Johnson

JOHNSON & SONS FLOORING

Knoxville, Tenn

MSI

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga. MSI’s product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone and glass products imported from more than 37 countries on six continents.

What retailers have to say:

The relationship between MSI and Yates Flooring Center has grown strong over the years, and we all know how important that is. Knowing when you have a problem that you will receive help from the manufacturer/distributor side is a quality we cherish in West Texas. MSI’s product offerings and design galleries are second to none. Their portion of our showroom is a customer magnet and very aesthetically pleasing.

—Ryan Rogers

YATES FLOORING

Lubbock, Texas

The best way to describe MSI is they are grinders—in a good way. They work hard at the business and are very efficient from the top down. Our relationship is incredible; they have great products, a deep inventory and they know how to take care of their partners. They are a very important vendor to me.

—Richard Akel

AKEL’S CARPET ONE/PRO SOURCE

Little Rock, Ark.

Palziv

Palziv manufactures innovative polyethylene foam products, including HQ Living Carpet Cushion and Tuff Layer Underlayments. Its carpet cushion is inherently waterproof with built-in air channels, eliminating the need for scrim layers. Its underlayment features a patented 6-mil vapor barrier, ideal for concrete subfloors. Proudly produced in North Carolina, Palziv continually innovates to provide the best solutions for the flooring industry.

What distributors have to say:

I like that they’re taking what is typically a commodity and putting thought and innovation into it. It allows us to sell something vs. a price point and gives us an opportunity to use our salespeople for the skills they were hired for. The good RSAs will be able to upsell. Throughout the entire chain everybody can make more money.

—Tyler Yelland

BUCKWOLD WESTERN

Saskatoon, SK, Canada

I love the fact that Palziv is addressing the age-old problems with carpet pad. They are using new materials along with new technology to deliver an eco-friendlier product. With the air channels on the bottom to let air flow underneath, the 360-degree waterproof story, and the IIC 93dB sound rating—it’s a huge win for the pad category.

—Chris Howell

BPI

Memphis, Ten

Philadelphia Commercial

Philadelphia Commercial stands out because of its commitment to being fast, simple and easy. These three words encapsulate what its customers consistently say about Philadelphia’s products and services. Backed by Shaw Industries, Philadelphia benefits from vertical integration that ensures speed in delivery, exceptional service and comprehensive warranties.

What retailers have to say:

We began our partnership with Philadelphia Commercial over 20 years ago and suffice it to say, we believe in what they deliver year over year. Simply put, from their customer service to creating trending and stylish products, we trust them. Between our favorite styles in both Mainstreet and Philadelphia Commercial, we couldn’t be more satisfied with the product styles we offer to clients.

—Mindy Lawley

BRIAN’S FLOORING & DESIGN

Birmingham, Ala.

What stands out is they offer great products that are great from two aspects: they have designs that can be used in both monotonous spaces and design-forward spaces with ease. And they offer the technical support and quality of products that appeals to the end-users’ budget.

—Jeremiah Gannon

CARPET ONE FLOOR & HOME

Kennewick, Wash.

Provenza

For the past 25 years, Provenza has provided high-quality products, innovative designs, reliable delivery schedules and comprehensive product information. Tools like detailed product catalogs and a technical support hotline ensure retailers can easily access and order products. Additionally, establishing a strong online presence—including a user-friendly website and social media engagement—helps retailers market products. As well, Provenza’s collaborative marketing campaigns provide point-of-sale materials that enhance the retailers’ ability to attract customers and boost sales.

What retailers have to say:

Provenza’s go-to market strategy aligns very well with our ideal supplier profile. They keep our market clean and don’t display their products in every gas station and convenience store. From a product perspective, our clients gravitate to their market-leading design and colorways. Very rarely do they ever have backorders; this increases my team’s confidence in showing Provenza.

—Matt Wien

MARSHALL FLOORING

Mayfield Heights, Ohio

Provenza has provided us with 20-plus years of consistent quality service. When I think of Provenza what comes to mind are: innovative and modern styles of hardwood and LVT products introduced every year; unmatched support; friendly staff from order desk to top management; their willingness to listen and help; and their web presence and website, which is another example of transparency with detailed installation and use techniques.

—Reza Javan

HARDWOOD FLOORING DEPOT

Irvine, Calif.

Southwind

As it celebrates its 30th anniversary in September, Southwind is reminded that the success it has enjoyed is due to the many loyal Southwind flooring dealers around the country. These retailers not only proudly display Southwind rigid core, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate and hardwood in their showrooms, they also provide invaluable feedback about the preferences of their customers and the products Southwind offers. Together, it continues to grow businesses the Southwind Way.

What retailers have to say:

What stands out about Southwind is their customer service and availability of product. They were in-between sales reps not long ago, but we didn’t miss a beat as Joe Reddington, their VP, called to say if we needed anything, he was there for us. On the product side, we never run into anything that is backordered for more than a week. With other companies, it’s a week or two weeks out and sometimes you don’t get a date.

—Jacob Simon

ANDERSON FLOORS

Ozark, Mo.

No. 1 is their service, which is flat-out great. They are an outstanding company to do business with and I couldn’t be happier. During COVID-19, as just one example, they had stock when others didn’t; they basically stole business from everybody else. It has snowballed from there.

—Brian Williams

HOUSE OF CARPETS

Beloit, Wis.

Surfaces

For more than 30 years, The International Surface Event has served the floor covering, stone and tile industry as the industry marketplace. The vision of Surfaces is to create a space where buyers and sellers gather to purchase products, gain design inspiration and develop their businesses. As the first event of the year, Surfaces is perfectly positioned to offer product launches, critical first-of-the-year buying opportunities and annual meetings.

What retailers/distributors have to say:

My main reason for attending Surfaces is for the opportunity it presents. I look for opportunities. I want to know everything—from product introductions to innovation and buying opportunities. It is an opportunity to meet the executives of our key vendors.

—Rick Oderio

CONKLIN BROS.

San Jose, Calif.

We attend to see the newest trends as well as product innovations. A second benefit is it allows us to meet with our current suppliers but on a larger scale than when coming to our locations. Finally, we have the opportunity to see potential new products to add to our portfolio.

—John Sher

ADLETA

Carrollton, Texas

Tarkett

For more than 140 years, Tarkett has been a leader in the flooring industry, bringing the best options in flooring to the market. Tarkett is a global business, but—as a division Tarkett Home—operates with the heart of a family business, always prioritizing its customers and remaining flexible to meet their unique needs. Tarkett Home’s commitment to design, quality and innovation ensures that customers receive best-in-class products and personalized service across both hard and soft surface.

What retailers/distributors have to say:

Tarkett has always had an excellent logistics system. In the last couple of years, they have built a great sales team along with competitive new products.

—Ray Rucier

DERR FLOORING

Willow Grove, Pa.

We like to sell Tarkett products because of the quality of the material and its realistic appeal to our customers. Tarkett has always been competitive in the marketplace with their wide variety of products. We feel very confident selling their floors.

—Macallan Gagne

BALLSTON CARPET

Ballston Spa, N.Y.