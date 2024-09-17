What’s new for fall?

Flooring retailers often view the fourth quarter as a last-chance opportunity to finish the year on a high note, and that’s especially true this year given the slowdown at retail.

So, what better way to inject some enthusiasm into the market than a fall refresh? Following are a few product standouts for this key selling season.

Shaw Floors

Introducing Elevated I, II, III by Shaw Floors—a stylish, design-forward carpet that aims to bring fresh sophistication to any space. With innovative tufting technology, Elevated combines multiple yarns for a sharper, more vibrant look offered in 12 on-trend colors. Elevated also offers advanced stain and fade resistance with R2X technology and ColorGuard, plus a plush feel in 50-, 65- and 85-ounce weights.

SLCC

Building upon the success of the original Provincial collection, SLCC has dialed up Provincial Supreme, a 15mm WPC touting a super dense core and 33-mil wear layer. The product is built for high performance as well as comfort underfoot. From an aesthetic standpoint, Provincial Supreme offers a pattern repeat every 12 planks, features an embossed-in-register design and micro beveled edge type. Samples and inventory are available now.

Stanton

Meadowlands Plaid, an inviting cut-and-loop design, delivers a unique take on Antrim’s robust wool and a modern interpretation of a timeless plaid design. The addition of warmer, rich neutral tones makes for a timely range that is inviting, easy to live with and a versatile foundation.

Versatrim

Versatrim aims to be the retailer’s go-to source for stair solutions with the new VersaCap Round Profile and VersaCap Bundle. The VersaCap products, available in square, edge and round profiles, use the customer’s flooring materials to guarantee exact color match and fit. These made-to-order, flush and durable stair solutions complement the staircase for an elegant, cohesive look. The bundle comes with VersaCap, plank and riser (riser only offered in 3/8-inch-thick x 46 inches).

Tarkett Home

Tarkett Home’s WPC offering, EverGen, brings an impressive level of realism and durability to the home. Each plank features a distinctive pressed bevel edge and embossed-in-register details on most designs, giving it a more authentic appearance. EverGen also boasts 8mm overall thickness, including a 1.5mm IXPE attached pad. Seamlessly blending the beauty of natural materials with the durability of WPC, EverGen is designed to provide the perfect balance of beauty and performance.

Wellmade

Wellmade has released its next-generation premium HDPC/SPC waterproof vinyl plank. Measuring 6.5mm thick with 60-inch-long planks, the product features an extra-wide 9.13-inch face size topped with a commercial-grade, 22-mil wear layer. Produced in Wellmade’s U.S. plant, the product is GreenGuard Gold certified.

HDPC/SPC premium vinyl plank also features exceptional low-luster visuals in trending oak, hickory and maple looks. Wellmade’s enhanced EIR technology and “True Bevel” edge treatment raises the bar in realism.

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex has launched European Ash as a distinctive and modern addition to its hardwood portfolio. Featuring a unique visual, European Ash offers clean lines, rippling grain and minimal knots. A/T’s designers curated a palette of eight fresh and on-trend colorways—from light blonde tones to rich browns. This style is available in both a plank and herringbone format to give end-users the ability to customize their spaces.

Cali

Laid Back is designed as the ultimate flooring solution for large-scale commercial projects and fast-paced installations. Featuring Cali’s most popular light, natural tones, this glue-down, 100% waterproof dryback vinyl is designed for a quick, seamless application in any room. With a micro bevel on each plank, the collection delivers enhanced hardwood realism. Easy to clean and FloorScore certified, Laid Back ensures a safe, stylish and durable floor backed by a 30-year residential warranty.

Engineered Floors

American Standard, one of the newest PureGrain DLVT releases from Engineered Floors, transforms any space with its digitally embossed, high-definition wood look and feel. Made 100% in the USA, it combines durability and beauty with a high-density rigid core for lasting performance. Offering 35 unique board designs, American Standard provides 5x more variety than traditional LVT, ensuring a natural, authentic look.

Hallmark

Hallmark Floors’ Serenity collection embodies the ideal blend of tranquility and elegance. Featuring 7.5-inch-wide engineered oak planks with a 4mm sawn-cut surface, this collection offers 12 colors that cater to both modern and classic aesthetics. The clean, refined look of each plank is designed to create a serene and sophisticated atmosphere. Designed for those who seek both beauty and durability, Serenity is an obvious choice for timeless interiors.

COREtec

COREtec has introduced five new tile looks featuring a unique innovation in LVT design that creates an 18 x 18 square tile visual on an 18 x 36 SPC tile. The natural, earthy visuals are varied in application, durable in performance and easy to install and maintain.

Karndean

The Art Select collection combines hands-on craftsmanship and cutting-edge manufacturing technology to replicate hardwood and stone in exacting, realistic detail.

With the launch of new designs, Art Select features more than 45 wood and stone looks in a broad spectrum of tones—all with a top-of-the-line 30-mil wear layer, and all available in both glue down and rigid core.

Mohawk

Mohawk SmartStrand Timberline carpet embraces biophilic design with a wood-grain-inspired pattern. Timberline is offered in natural colorways that are designed to set the tone for a relaxing and comforting home environment. Pairing with other wood or stone looks, it’s an ideal addition for fall. When the chaos of a busy fall is here, SmartStrand offers worry-free performance for active homes with kids and pets.

Novalis

Brixton, NovaFloor’s most premium collection to date, aims to put the “luxe” in luxury vinyl flooring. The new collection features generous, estate-sized planks and a sophisticated color palette made up of four of NovaFloor’s best-selling visuals and four brand-new designs. Brixton is available in 9 x 60 rigid core planks with realistic detailing, tone variation and natural texture.