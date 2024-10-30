Builder confidence edges higher despite affordability headwinds

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBuilder confidence edges higher despite affordability headwinds

builder confidenceWashington, D.C.—With inflation gradually easing and builders anticipating mortgage rates will moderate in coming months, builder confidence moved higher for a second consecutive month despite challenging affordability conditions, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes was 43 in October, up two points from a reading of 41 in September, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today.

“While housing affordability remains low, builders are feeling more optimistic about 2025 market conditions,” said NAHB Chairman Carl Harris, a custom home builder from Wichita, Kan. “The wild card for the outlook remains the election, and with housing policy a top tier issue for candidates, policymakers should be focused on supply-side solutions to the housing crisis.”

NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz, added, “Despite the beginning of the Fed’s easing cycle, many prospective home buyers remain on the sideline waiting for lower interest rates. We are forecasting uneven declines for mortgage interest rates in the coming quarters, which will improve housing demand but place stress on building lot supplies due to tight lending conditions for development and construction loans.”

The latest HMI survey also revealed that the share of builders cutting prices held steady at 32% in October, the same rate as last month. Meanwhile, the average price reduction returned to the long-term trend of 6% after dropping to 5% in September. The use of sales incentives was 62% in October, slightly up from 61% in September.

Derived from a monthly survey that NAHB has been conducting for more than 35 years, the NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

All three HMI indices were up in October. The index charting current sales conditions rose two points to 47, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months increased four points to 57 and the gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers posted a two-point gain to 29.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast increased two points to 51, the Midwest moved two points higher to 41, the South held steady at 41 and the West increased three points to 41.

Previous article
Single-family starts trend higher in September
Next article
Laminate: Suppliers continue to make strides in realism, texture

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

The NTCA announces 2024 award winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston, Mass.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced the recipients of the 2024 NTCA Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year awards, honoring two exceptional...
Read more
Column

What I wish I knew during my training as an RSA

FCNews Columnist - 0
Before starting a career as an RSA in the retail floor covering industry, there were some things I wish I knew beforehand—first and foremost...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile invests in employees with LTU

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has launched its latest Louisville Tile University (LTU) training program. Louisville Tile said it has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional customer...
Read more
Installation

Lioncore Industries Vietnam signs license for i4F’s HerringB/One

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Lioncore Industries Vietnam has signed an additional license...
Read more
News

Decocer launches revamped website

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—Decocer, specializing in the design and manufacturing of custom small-format tiles, has launched a new website featuring a refreshed design aligned with its...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate: Suppliers continue to make strides in realism, texture

Reginald Tucker - 0
Laminate flooring continues to make advancements in not only its ability to mimic visuals found in real wood and stone, but also the texture...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X