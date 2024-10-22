Flooring America welcomes new members to advisory council

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFlooring America welcomes new members to advisory council

Manchester, N.H.—Flooring America welcomed four new members to its advisory council: Linsey Kimbrough, Gary Johnson Flooring America in Tacoma, Wash.; Dan Ginnaty, Flooring America, Great Falls, Mont.; Dan Hussey, Totally Floored by Flooring America in Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and Josh Glaze, Brazos Valley Floor & Design, College Station, Texas. These individuals bring vast experience, valuable regional perspectives and a profound dedication to our cooperative’s values and growth objectives.

The advisory council convenes multiple times throughout the year to guide senior management and influence the strategic direction of our programs. Members are chosen based on their unwavering commitment to the cooperative and their proven record of business excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linsey Kimbrough, Dan Ginnaty, Dan Hussey and Josh Glaze to our Advisory Council,” said Steve Sieracki, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader and International Design Guild. “Their extensive experience and dedication to our cooperative make them invaluable additions. We look forward to their insights and contributions as we continue to drive growth and innovation within our organization.”

Meet the new advisory council members:

Flooring America advisory councilLinsey Kimbrough, Gary Johnson Flooring America

With nearly 30 years at Gary Johnson Flooring America, Linsey Kimbrough brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role. She has navigated many highs and lows in the flooring industry and spent 19 years as a store manager, gaining extensive business insights. Linsey views this appointment as an opportunity to give back to the cooperative and help guide its future direction.

Dan Ginnaty, Flooring America

Dan Ginnaty’s commitment to the advisory council is rooted in his belief in active involvement. With over two decades of membership, Dan consistently addresses issues and works towards solutions. He began his career in flooring alongside his father before establishing his own business. His leadership has been crucial to his store’s enduring success, a testament to the support from the cooperative. Dan actively engages with fellow members, collects feedback, and helps shape the cooperative’s strategies.

Flooring America advisory councilDan Hussey, Totally Floored by Flooring America

With 34 years in retail flooring, including many years in a co-op, Dan Hussey has spent the last eight years improving his operation’s financial health. During his travels, he visits Flooring America members to learn from their successes and implement improvements in his business. Dan values the independent spirit of co-op members and the mutual benefits of cooperation.

Josh Glaze, Brazos Valley Floor & Design

Josh Glaze firmly believes in the value of the cooperative to its members. Josh has successfully revitalized the company’s market presence with over 24 years of experience in design and construction and over two years as president and store manager at Brazos Valley Floor & Design. He expanded the business with new stores and will support members through his seat on the Advisory Council.

Previous article
Southwind delivers relief to hurricane victims
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Celebrate your wins

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Celebrate your wins

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iduAg6UbZU Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Southwind delivers relief to hurricane victims

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors recently announced it was sending a truck to assist the recovery effort for Hurricane Helene. Five days later, it delivered. According to...
Read more
Carpet

Zeftron nylon launches ColorMatch app

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Zeftron nylon, a leader in premium nylon 6 solution-dyed yarn systems for commercial carpets, has announced its newest resource: the Zeftron ColorMatch app. Developed...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring launches Synergy, expands Kinetex line

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Kinetex line with the launch of Synergy. Providing the performance attributes of hard surface with the softness and warmth...
Read more
Carpet

Onerous recycling bill voted into law in California

Ken Ryan - 0
California AB 863, which makes changes to the state’s existing carpet recycling stewardship program while drawing the ire of the flooring industry, was signed...
Read more
Commercial

AHF wins best art installation at ConsoCon 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
New York City—Consolidated Flooring, a commercial flooring contractor, hosted its third ConsoCon show recently at Glass House Union Square here. AHF Products picked up...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X