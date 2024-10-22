J+J Flooring launches Synergy, expands Kinetex line

By FCNews Staff
KinetexDalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Kinetex line with the launch of Synergy. Providing the performance attributes of hard surface with the softness and warmth of carpet, Kinetex is billed as a go anywhere, do anything flooring solution.

“Luminescent is the best way to describe the patterning and color of this line,” said Marie Moore, design director for Kinetex at J+J Flooring. “It stems from a harmonious blend of contrasting elements of texture, color and light. It features a blend of diffused and energizing light and dark color strokes, which create a visually cohesive appearance.”

The structured pattern offered in warm and cool neutrals with unique accent colors provides a sophisticated look for workplace, retail, education, multifamily and healthcare spaces. The breadth of color options for the line is extensive: 14 colorways with accent colors on neutral bases. The collection expands on traditional color stories by introducing fresh color combinations; the 24 x 24 tile is colored, textured and patterned to create a seamless floor with little visible distinction between tiles.

“Synergy also coordinates thoughtfully with existing J+J Flooring LVT and carpet offerings providing a suite of flooring solutions,” Moore added. “We’re intentional with our color offerings to make the full range of J+J products work together.”

Kinetex provides key performance and sustainability attributes, including a lifetime warranty. The line contains no less than 45% post-consumer recycled content, with one 24 x 24 tile selection containing 27 recycled plastic bottles. The sustainability of Kinetex is backed by a Red List Free Declare label, NSF/ANSI-140 Platinum qualification and product transparency is highlighted through an EPD and HPD. Additionally, Kinetex is carbon neutral.

Onerous recycling bill voted into law in California
Zeftron nylon launches ColorMatch app

