J+J Flooring launches Synergy, expands Kinetex line

Dalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Kinetex line with the launch of Synergy. Providing the performance attributes of hard surface with the softness and warmth of carpet, Kinetex is billed as a go anywhere, do anything flooring solution.

“Luminescent is the best way to describe the patterning and color of this line,” said Marie Moore, design director for Kinetex at J+J Flooring. “It stems from a harmonious blend of contrasting elements of texture, color and light. It features a blend of diffused and energizing light and dark color strokes, which create a visually cohesive appearance.”

The structured pattern offered in warm and cool neutrals with unique accent colors provides a sophisticated look for workplace, retail, education, multifamily and healthcare spaces. The breadth of color options for the line is extensive: 14 colorways with accent colors on neutral bases. The collection expands on traditional color stories by introducing fresh color combinations; the 24 x 24 tile is colored, textured and patterned to create a seamless floor with little visible distinction between tiles.

“Synergy also coordinates thoughtfully with existing J+J Flooring LVT and carpet offerings providing a suite of flooring solutions,” Moore added. “We’re intentional with our color offerings to make the full range of J+J products work together.”

Kinetex provides key performance and sustainability attributes, including a lifetime warranty. The line contains no less than 45% post-consumer recycled content, with one 24 x 24 tile selection containing 27 recycled plastic bottles. The sustainability of Kinetex is backed by a Red List Free Declare label, NSF/ANSI-140 Platinum qualification and product transparency is highlighted through an EPD and HPD. Additionally, Kinetex is carbon neutral.