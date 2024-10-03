Mannington Commercial, Starnet end 32-year business partnership

Salem, N.J.—After 32 years of successful collaboration, Mannington and Starnet have mutually decided to end its formal business partnership, effective January 1, 2025.

“Mannington has been a valued partner for Starnet over the past three decades and we have enjoyed a strong business relationship,” said Starnet president and CEO Mark Bischoff. “They are a founding vendor partner for our organization. Mannington and the Campbell family supported the Starnet members through the disruptive commercial ‘Distribution Revolution’ of the late 1990s when large carpet and fiber manufacturers entered the service business. However, all businesses must evolve their strategy, such as exiting from distribution partnerships and realigning goals, in order to adjust for the changing times—and we believe this allows each organization to focus on plans for growth.”

Starnet, a leading commercial flooring cooperative, said it recognized that Mannington’s business commitments and operational footprint looks very different today than 32 years ago. The companies will continue to respect its professional relationship and will work together to ensure a smooth transition during this period of change. Mannington will exit the North American cooperative to focus on efforts with individual flooring contractors it chooses to support as Mannington Commercial.

“We have enjoyed a long and productive partnership with Starnet and we wish them continued success in the future,” said Brad Root, SVP sales of Mannington Commercial. “This decision is necessary for us to make the investments and focus resources on clients to execute our strategy moving forward.”

Both companies will maintain support of its respective customers, employees and partners, as well as a continued effort to strive for excellence in the industry.