MSI introduces new tile, vinyl lines

MSI has introduced two new collections to its tile lineup and a new line to its vinyl portfolio.

In tile, the company unveiled Arabescato Venato, a 4 x 12 marble tile, and Calacatta Gold a 4 x 12 porcelain tile. These new lines are designed to bring elegance, versatility and durability to both residential and commercial spaces.

The Arabescato Venato white tile is a luxurious marble that aims to exude refinement with its fusion of warm whites and soft grays. Suitable for creating sophisticated accent walls, kitchen backsplashes or even flooring in residential spaces, it features a honed finish and classic subway tile shape. The Arabescato Venato white marble collection features an assortment of marble mosaics in geometric patterns, adding visual intrigue and a fresh, delicate ambiance throughout your home or commercial space.

Calacatta Gold porcelain tiles feature an intricate inkjet-printed design, offering the look of the Calacatta Gold marble collection, with its delicate gold veining across a warm white base to create an elegant marble look. With a matte finish the tiles are versatile enough to complement a range of styles, from classic to contemporary. Suitable for kitchen backsplashes, shower surrounds and accent walls, these porcelain tiles combine durability and beauty to create sophisticated, long-lasting installations for residential or commercial use.

“At MSI, we strive to provide products that not only elevate the design of a space, but also embody the values of quality, durability and timeless beauty,” said Anand Palasamudram, senior merchant at MSI. “With the introduction of the Arabescato Venato and Calacatta Gold tiles, we are offering customers a perfect blend of elegance and functionality. These new tiles reflect our commitment to delivering surfaces that inspire creativity while standing up to the demands of everyday life, whether in residential or commercial settings.”

Kallum loose lay

MSI also introduced the Kallum loose lay luxury vinyl collection. This innovative collection is set to transform the way we approach flooring with its combination of elegant design, easy installation and exceptional durability. The Kallum collection offers a versatile range of loose lay planks that capture the timeless beauty of wood while providing the practical benefits of luxury vinyl.

This collection is designed for effortless installation, said to allow even first-time DIYers to achieve professional results with ease. Unlike traditional luxury vinyl planks, these planks require no clicking or specialized skills, cutting installation time in half. Constructed with a robust 5mm thickness, each 9 x 48 plank offers 100% waterproof durability, making them ideal for high-traffic areas in both residential and commercial spaces. The 20-mil CrystaLux Ultra protection layer ensures exceptional resilience against daily wear and tear, while the supreme grip layer enhances comfort underfoot and reduces noise, making the planks suitable for any room in the house.

With a versatile design palette that includes soft beiges, blondes and rich browns, the collection offers a perfect match for any style, allowing homeowners and designers to create their dream spaces with ease. Additionally, the Kallum collection is backed by a limited lifetime residential warranty, a 25-year light commercial warranty and a 20-year commercial warranty, providing added peace of mind. Its fiber-reinforced construction requires zero acclimation time, meaning the planks can be installed immediately. Moreover, the collection’s stain-resistant and pet-friendly properties ensure that the planks maintain their pristine appearance over time, making them a practical and stylish choice for any environment.

“The Kallum collection reflects MSI’s dedication to creating innovative, high-quality products that blend style and functionality,” said John McElroy, merchant at MSI. “We are constantly striving to provide solutions that make installation easier and more efficient without compromising on durability or design. With Kallum, homeowners and professionals alike can enjoy a premium flooring experience that enhances any space, all while benefiting from the exceptional quality that MSI is known for.”

The Kallum collection presents a diverse palette of styles, each offering its own unique character. Akadia luxury vinyl planks exude sophistication with creamy beige tones and intricate brown grains, while Bleached Elm provides soothing sand-like hues accented by natural wood-inspired knots and grains. Cranton features elegant matte beige tones enriched with natural textures, whereas Fallonton brings a driftwood-inspired look with detailed knots and grains. For a striking contrast, Fauna offers a rich blend of brown tones with dark knots and grains. Finely combines gray and greige tones with lighter textures for a harmonious mix, while Larkin showcases blonde shades with warm undertones and soft graining. Palmilla adds neutral blonde tones with subtle tawny hints, and Walnut Waves enriches spaces with its rich brown tones enhanced by natural wood textures. Finally, York Gray blends cool gray and beige tones, providing a modern touch to any room. Each plank in the collection delivers a distinctive style while ensuring durability and elegance.