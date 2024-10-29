NSI Pinnacle, Tucker Design Awards to combine in 2025

Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced that beginning with the 2025 call for entries, the Tucker Design Awards will be partnered with the Pinnacle Awards program. Both awards will be given annually beginning in 2026. This streamlined approach to NSI’s architecture awards entry, submission, judging and celebration efforts aims to elevate the work of both the natural stone industry and the design community.

This joint awards program will culminate in a combined awards ceremony at StonExpo in 2026 and will provide award-winning design teams an opportunity to engage with natural stone experts. Held annually in Las Vegas, StonExpo is a showcase of domestic and international stone that provides a wealth of natural stone education and social events with stone industry leaders.

While Pinnacle Awards are given to NSI member companies, Tucker Design Awards will continue to be given to a project’s design team. Individuals in the design community may still enter their project for Tucker Design Award consideration. New for 2025, every Tucker Design Award entry must include a Natural Stone Institute member company.

Those entering a project for a Pinnacle Award, regardless of category, may also enter that project for a Tucker Design Award. A project entry may win both a Pinnacle and a Tucker Design Award. The Pinnacle Award jury, consisting of three industry experts and two design professionals, will determine winning projects for both awards programs.

A call for entries for the 2025 awards program will be announced in early 2025. Entries will be due on June 20, 2025. To view examples of award-winning submissions and learn more about each award, visit here.