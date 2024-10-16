Sarmazian unveils online tool shop

Guelph, Ontario—NFA retailer Sarmazian Brothers Flooring announced the launch of its online store, Sarmazian Shop. The centerpiece of the shop is the Kneeless Carpet Stretcher, an innovative tool that has revolutionized carpet installation since its invention by the Sarmazian brothers in the early 1990s. To date, thousands of units have been sold around the world.

“The Kneeless Carpet Stretcher has been a proven game changer in the flooring world, making carpet installation easier, safer and more efficient,” said Saro Sarmazian. “We’re thrilled to now offer this tool directly through our online platform, bringing its benefits to more professionals across the globe.”

The Kneeless Carpet Stretcher was developed to solve a critical challenge in the industry: the physical strain caused by traditional carpet stretching methods. By eliminating the need for high-impact knee kickers, the tool allows professionals to achieve a precise and even stretch while significantly reducing wear and tear on their bodies. Built around a unique leverage system, it enables installers to work efficiently, helping reduce the risk of injury and extending the longevity of their careers.

The Sarmazian Shop allows customers to purchase the Kneeless Carpet Stretcher tool, along with a growing range of products, including Floor Fix Pro solutions for squeaky floors.