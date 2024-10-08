Shaw, PPG sign strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

By FCNews Staff
Shaw, PPG sign strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

resinous flooring productsDalton—PPG, a supplier of custom products, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Shaw Industries to offer the PPG Flooring line of resinous flooring products. The products will be available to Shaw’s customers in the commercial property market via its Patcraft brand. The partnership helps expand the market reach for PPG’s products and adds to Shaw’s expansive portfolio of flooring and surface solutions.

Resinous flooring products are known for durability, versatility and aesthetic appeal, particularly for institutional, industrial and workplace environments. The extensive PPG Flooring portfolio provides chemical and abrasion resistance for concrete floors, ensuring long-lasting results.

“As a customer-centric organization, Shaw is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences by offering a wide array of flooring solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients,” said Kelley Fain, executive vice-president of Shaw’s commercial business. “With resinous flooring growing in popularity, PPG is an ideal partner for our Patcraft brand due to its deep expertise in resinous coatings and commitment to innovation. Patcraft focuses on offering customers solutions to fill the needs of high-performance environments. Together, we aim to transform spaces and customer experiences.”

Jenn Solcz, PPG vice president, U.S. and Canada, Protective and Marine Coatings, added, “At PPG, we continually strive to solve customer challenges by collaborating with partners to find the best path forward. Shaw’s position as a leading flooring provider with expansive customer reach gives PPG even greater access to the market. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies.”

TAJ Flooring expands warehouse facilities

