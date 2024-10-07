Southwind collects relief supplies for Hurricane Helene aid

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsSouthwind collects relief supplies for Hurricane Helene aid

hurricane heleneDalton—Southwind Floors warehouse customer pickup area, at 2202 Industrial South Road, Dalton, Ga. 30721, will be the collection center for desperately needed donations as part of its Hurricane Helene aid initiative.

Collections will be received Oct. 7 and 8, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Southwind truck will depart for Bristol, Tenn., on Wednesday, October 9.

Donations needed are bottled water, non-perishable food items, baby supplies and hygiene products.

For questions, contact Robert Gillian, VP of operations, Southwind Floors: 706-508-0180 or rgillean@southwinbp.com.

Previous article
The 2024 NAFCD Annual Convention welcomes first-time exhibitors
Next article
Mohawk introduces sustainable resilient flooring with SolidTech R

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Shaw, PPG sign strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—PPG, a supplier of custom products, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Shaw Industries to offer the PPG Flooring line of...
Read more
News

TAJ Flooring expands warehouse facilities

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—TAJ Flooring, a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade resilient flooring in the U.S., has completed the expansion at its headquarters here. The buildout provides additional...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Helping out after a hurricane

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/ehVULD9jqSc Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Catherine Del Vecchio joins AHF Products as VP of marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville. Pa.—AHF Products has appointed flooring industry veteran Catherine Del Vecchio as its vice president of marketing, where she will be reporting to Jennifer...
Read more
News

Mirage Rebate Sale set to return for this season

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand renowned for its design and quality, has announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale, set for this...
Read more
News

Tarkett hosts third annual Healthy Building Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Austin, Texas—Why aren’t all educational buildings healthy? That’s the driving question behind the Healthy Building Summit, an annual two-day workshop hosted by Tarkett, a...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X