Southwind collects relief supplies for Hurricane Helene aid

Dalton—Southwind Floors warehouse customer pickup area, at 2202 Industrial South Road, Dalton, Ga. 30721, will be the collection center for desperately needed donations as part of its Hurricane Helene aid initiative.

Collections will be received Oct. 7 and 8, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Southwind truck will depart for Bristol, Tenn., on Wednesday, October 9.

Donations needed are bottled water, non-perishable food items, baby supplies and hygiene products.

For questions, contact Robert Gillian, VP of operations, Southwind Floors: 706-508-0180 or rgillean@southwinbp.com.