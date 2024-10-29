Tuesday Tips: Insights into the 2024 generational housing report

By FCNews Staff
Tuesday Tips: Insights into the 2024 generational housing report

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Freida Staten, VP of marketing, communications and membership for the WFCA discusses the industry study conducted by the National Association of Realtors Research Group: “2024 Home Buyer and Sellers Generational Trends Report.”

Download the complete report here.

