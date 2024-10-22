Tuesday Tips: Celebrate your wins

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us that when a sale is made, it’s time to celebrate. You made a sale, your customer made a great purchase and hopefully is a new customer for life—it’s time to share in each other’s enthusiasm.