Unilin partners with Dieffenbacher to introduce Osiris

Waregem, Belgium—Dieffenbacher and Unilin Technologies, the intellectual property division of Unilin, announced a cooperation agreement to further commercialize Osiris—Unilin’s patented fiberboard recycling technology.

This partnership intends to strengthen the commitment of both companies to drive sustainability in the flooring and panel industries by enabling the full recycling of wood fiberboards such as MDF, HDF, THDF and wood fiber insulation boards—including post-consumer material. It’s also said to represent a shared vision of innovation, with both companies intending to show its commitment to driving transformative change in the fiberboard industry.

Under this agreement, Dieffenbacher will be the preferred partner for offering Osiris machine and equipment technology into fiberboard production processes globally.“We are thrilled to announce this cooperation with Unilin Technologies, the industry innovator,” said Jean-Christophe Zimmermann, head of sales of Dieffenbacher’s recycling business unit. “As the importance of fiberboard recycling continues to grow, our ability to offer technical equipment aligned with the Osiris technology will be a significant step forward in transforming the fiberboard industry and advancing towards a more sustainable future.”

The Osiris technology—which utilizes a steam explosion process to recover high-quality recycled fibers from waste fiberboard—has been successfully validated through the Osiris 1.0 pilot installation at Unilin’s Bazeilles plant, operational since 2022. According to the company, the technology does not only play a crucial role in advancing a circular economy but also offers a cost-effective solution for wood fiber supply.

“Our partnership with an industry leader as Dieffenbacher marks a critical step in the rollout of the Osiris technology across the fiberboard industry,” said Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin Technologies. “Sustainability is a key differentiator in our sector, and by partnering with Dieffenbacher, we are able to extend the positive environmental impact through the entire industry. The Osiris technology provides not only environmental benefits but also a substantial reduction in the production costs of new fiberboard. We are confident that, together with Dieffenbacher, we can deliver the solutions that producers need to seamlessly integrate this groundbreaking technology into their existing production processes.”