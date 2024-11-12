CCA Global announces keynote speaker, Bob Costas

Orlando, Fla.—CCA Global Partners announced that sports broadcaster Bob Costas has been selected as the keynote speaker for its annual member conneXtion convention to be held here in January. Held annually, the conneXtion convention brings together nearly 1,200 members from Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader and International Design Guild for education and networking events designed to fuel business growth.

The event will take place at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center and promises an unforgettable experience for all members who attend, featuring a lineup of renowned speakers and a fun closing event at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure.

Bob Costas to deliver keynote address

Costas, a name synonymous with excellence in sports broadcasting, will deliver the keynote address at conneXtion 2025. A 29-time Emmy Award winner, Costas is most renowned for his work with NBC Sports, covering a wide range of sporting events, including Major League Baseball, the NFL and 12 Olympics. His articulate and insightful storytelling has made him a household name and one of the most respected voices in sports broadcasting. Costas extensive history in sports journalism and other sports-related experiences will be highlighted during his keynote address. Whether discussing the intricacies of a game or interviewing sports legends, Costas continues to set the gold standard in sports journalism. Costas’ ability to connect with audiences through his profound expertise and engaging style promises to bring a unique and memorable experience to conneXtion 2025 attendees.

“We are incredibly excited to have Bob Costas as our keynote speaker for conneXtion 2025,” said Steve Sieracki, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader and the International Design Guild. “His unparalleled achievements in broadcasting and ability to connect with audiences make him the perfect fit for our event. We look forward to an inspiring and memorable event.”

Additional esteemed speakers

Alongside Costas, conneXtion 2025 will feature a diverse lineup of speakers:

Jason Dorsey – Known for his expertise in understanding Generation Z and Millennials, Dorsey is one of the foremost generational experts. His high-energy presentations have earned him over 1,000 standing ovations. His extensive research has made significant appearances on renowned media platforms like 60 Minutes, The Today Show and CNN. As president of The Center for Generational Kinetics, Dorsey’s insights have become indispensable for leaders across various industries, helping them bridge the generational gap in their organizations.

Connor Lokar– A dynamic economist known for his practical economic intelligence and engaging presentation style. Since joining ITR Economics in 2014, Lokar has captivated thousands of business leaders with his wit and expertise. Specializing in construction and industrial markets, Connor’s insights help businesses grow revenue and remain profitable through changing business cycles.

“Our mission at conneXtion is to provide our members a roadmap and the tools they need to succeed, and conneXtion 2025 is a testament to that commitment,” said Keith Spano, president of Carpet One Floor & Home and President, Retail Groups. “With speakers like Bob Costas, Jason Dorsey and Connor Lokar, we are confident that this event will offer invaluable insights and actionable steps to take market share in 2025.”

A night to remember at Universal Studios

ConneXtion 2025 will culminate with an exclusive closing event at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure. Members will have unlimited access to thrilling rides and attractions at Marvel Super Hero Island, Skull Island Reign of Kong and more. It promises to be a night filled with action, excitement and lasting memories.