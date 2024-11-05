Evan Martinez joins Spartan Hospitality

Bel Air, Md.—With just two years in the market, Spartan Hospitality continues to expand its entity with the appointment of Evan Martinez as Southwest regional manager—with a dedicated focus on California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Hawaii. Prioritizing the specialized customer base, the division says it prides itself on providing personalized, local support within each major region throughout the United States.

“Martinez is exceptionally well-suited to serving our customers in the Southwest,” said Vincent Dimino, vice president of hospitality. “Martinez holds a hospitality degree and a deep passion for the industry. He brings a high level of communication and collaboration that will support both our national team and our regional counterparts. His enthusiasm is clear, and he brings a genuine interest in contributing to the success of his clients’ projects.”

The Southwest is said to be home to many key players in the hospitality industry—including local developers, design firms and brands. According to the company, Martinez’s focused approach will bring fast and effective solutions to its clients and partners in an effort to ensure it remains agile and proactive in addressing opportunities.