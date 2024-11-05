Evan Martinez joins Spartan Hospitality

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEvan Martinez joins Spartan Hospitality
Evan Martinez
Evan Martinez

Bel Air, Md.—With just two years in the market, Spartan Hospitality continues to expand its entity with the appointment of Evan Martinez as Southwest regional manager—with a dedicated focus on California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Hawaii. Prioritizing the specialized customer base, the division says it prides itself on providing personalized, local support within each major region throughout the United States.

“Martinez is exceptionally well-suited to serving our customers in the Southwest,” said Vincent Dimino, vice president of hospitality. “Martinez holds a hospitality degree and a deep passion for the industry. He brings a high level of communication and collaboration that will support both our national team and our regional counterparts. His enthusiasm is clear, and he brings a genuine interest in contributing to the success of his clients’ projects.”

The Southwest is said to be home to many key players in the hospitality industry—including local developers, design firms and brands. According to the company, Martinez’s focused approach will bring fast and effective solutions to its clients and partners in an effort to ensure it remains agile and proactive in addressing opportunities.

Previous article
AFS Group acquires Flooring Solutions
Next article
2024 NAFCD Annual Convention makes its mark

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: How to let it pass

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63RVVjG5ZmM&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

2024 NAFCD Annual Convention makes its mark

FCNews Staff - 0
New Orleans—From October 22-24, the NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention hosted over 1,000 distribution professionals at the Hyatt Regency for two full days of...
Read more
News

AFS Group acquires Flooring Solutions

FCNews Staff - 0
Columbus, Ohio—America's Floor Source (AFS) Group has acquired the assets and intellectual property of yet another flooring retail operation, Flooring Solutions, a top retailer...
Read more
News

Coverings announces 2025 early registration, hotels, awards  

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone in North America, has announced Coverings 2025 registration with early-bird registration perks, competitive...
Read more
Featured Post

25 things all RSAs should know

FCNews Staff - 0
The retail sales associate (RSA) is arguably the most influential person in a specialty flooring store. After all, it is the RSA who spends...
Read more
News

CTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

FCNews Staff - 0
CTEF's annual auction takes place Dec. 2-7. In anticipation, it is requesting material and/or experience donations to include in the auction. Ideal material donations for...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X