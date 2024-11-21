MILEstone announces third chapter in Stories concept

Orlando, Fla.—MILEstone has announced the collection concept for the third chapter of its Stories series. This chapter is meant to celebrate MILEstone’s ongoing commitment to “Giving a Voice to the American Design Community.” A collaboration with Sarah Rink—interior designer at Design Cooperative—is also set to be featured. The new collection is set to debut on April at Coverings 2025 here.

The Stories concept by MILEstone is a platform intended to elevate voices within the American Design Community, allowing designers to express their unique perspectives and expertise through premium tile collections. According to the company, each chapter introduces a fresh narrative, connecting designers’ creative visions with MILEstone’s commitment to excellence and craftsmanship.

MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council (DAC) members—composed of designers selected for their achievements and influence in the design community—submit collection concepts for consideration. From these submissions, one collection is selected for development. This third chapter’s collaboration with Rink is intended to be an exciting addition, as she will work with the MILEstone design team to blend artistry with function.

The first two chapters of Stories featured successful collaborations with former DAC members Jennifer Farris—Bandura Design, for its Bestow collection, as well as Michele McMinn and Gresham Smith for its Imprint collection. As the new chapter is introduced, MILEstone said it looks forward to continuing the legacy by bringing Rink’s vision to life—setting new standards for innovation, style and craftsmanship in porcelain tile.

“[Rink’s] concept will make an ideal addition to the MILEstone Stories legacy,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA (MILEstone’s parent company). “The Stories collaboration challenges designers and distributors to explore new horizons in the industry.”