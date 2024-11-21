MILEstone announces third chapter in Stories concept

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMILEstone announces third chapter in Stories concept
MILEstone Stories
Sarah Rink, interior designer at Design Cooperative and current member of the MILEstone Design Advisory Council (DAC).

Orlando, Fla.—MILEstone has announced the collection concept for the third chapter of its Stories series. This chapter is meant to celebrate MILEstone’s ongoing commitment to “Giving a Voice to the American Design Community.” A collaboration with Sarah Rink—interior designer at Design Cooperative—is also set to be featured. The new collection is set to debut on April at Coverings 2025 here.

The Stories concept by MILEstone is a platform intended to elevate voices within the American Design Community, allowing designers to express their unique perspectives and expertise through premium tile collections. According to the company, each chapter introduces a fresh narrative, connecting designers’ creative visions with MILEstone’s commitment to excellence and craftsmanship.

MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council (DAC) members—composed of designers selected for their achievements and influence in the design community—submit collection concepts for consideration. From these submissions, one collection is selected for development. This third chapter’s collaboration with Rink is intended to be an exciting addition, as she will work with the MILEstone design team to blend artistry with function.

The first two chapters of Stories featured successful collaborations with former DAC members Jennifer Farris—Bandura Design, for its Bestow collection, as well as Michele McMinn and Gresham Smith for its Imprint collection. As the new chapter is introduced, MILEstone said it looks forward to continuing the legacy by bringing Rink’s vision to life—setting new standards for innovation, style and craftsmanship in porcelain tile.

“[Rink’s] concept will make an ideal addition to the MILEstone Stories legacy,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA (MILEstone’s parent company). “The Stories collaboration challenges designers and distributors to explore new horizons in the industry.”

Previous article
Builder confidence moves higher as election uncertainty is lifted
Next article
J+J Flooring’s Gallery Edit reinterprets art into carpet

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Daltile’s Indoterra wins best of BDNY award

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile’s Indoterra collection has been named the winner of the prestigious Best of BDNY Product Design Award in the Health and Wellness category....
Read more
Commercial

Aquafil launches new Econyl yarn collection, Bespoke

FCNews Staff - 0
Arco, Italy—Aquafil Group has launched a new collection of sustainable yarns in finishes inspired by natural materials. The Econyl Bespoke collection offers a rich...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring’s Gallery Edit reinterprets art into carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring’s Gallery Edit collection has been translated into commercial carpet. Every product within the modular carpet collection is meant to highlight a different...
Read more
News

Builder confidence moves higher as election uncertainty is lifted

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment improved for the third straight month and builders expect market conditions will continue to improve with republicans winning control of the...
Read more
News

Higher mortgage rates slow housing production in October

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Housing production edged lower last month as average monthly mortgage rates increased a quarter-point from 6.18% to 6.43% between September and October, according...
Read more
News

WFCA seeking Hall of Fame nominees

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is now accepting applications for nominations to the prestigious floor covering industry Hall of Fame. The current roster of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X