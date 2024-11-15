MSI HR team receives Oncon Icon award

Orange, Calif.—M S International (MSI) announced its recognition as a 2024 OnCon Icon Award winner, presented by OnConferences, for top 10 human resources (HR) teams. This prestigious honor recognizes MSI as having one of the best HR teams in the world.

“Our HR team has always been proud of creating a welcoming, family-oriented and inclusive culture for our employees, stressing an important pillar of MSI’s values,” said Chris Courneen, MSI’s vice president of HR. “We are thrilled the team is recognized for their innovation, impact to MSI’s business and exceptional efforts in cultivating a strong company culture.”

OnConferences is a thriving community of top executives that hosts a distinguished awards program every year to recognize top executives in each field through a peer-to-peer voting process.