Schönox touts sustainability mindset

Florence, Ala.—Schönox HPS North America announced its continued commitment to sustainability with its extensive range of LEED-contributing products and certifications. With products that meet the rigorous requirements of LEED v4.1 certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) and Interior Design and Construction (ID+C), Schönox aims to empower architects, builders and facility managers with high-performance solutions that contribute to healthier, more sustainable buildings.

Schönox’s LEED-contributing products are specifically engineered to minimize environmental impact while enhancing indoor air quality. Created with both performance and sustainable development in mind, these solutions are designed to ensure a circular economy across various sectors—from healthcare to education and beyond.

As the demand for sustainable building practices grows, Schönox HPS North America said it continues to expand its portfolio of environmentally responsible solutions. View and download Schönox’s certifications here.

MAS Certified Green Program

The inclusion of Schönox products in the LEED v4.1 ID+C and BD+C frameworks strengthen their viability in projects aiming for higher LEED certification levels. Recognized globally, LEED v4.1 certification addresses key environmental impacts across building life cycles, making Schönox products a robust solution for LEED-certified building projects in both interiors and core construction.

“Our achievement of MAS Certified Green Program and LEED v4.1 certification demonstrates our steadfast commitment to sustainability and the health of those who live, learn and work in buildings that feature our products,” said Debra Coslow, technical support, Schönox HPS North America.

The MAS Certified Green Program is included in the U.S. EPA’s Environmentally Preferable Purchasing Program. For more information visit here.

SCHÖNOX + Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS)

CHPS criteria are used by teams seeking CHPS-Designed or CHPS-Verified recognition for new construction and major modernization projects. The criteria are developed by the National Technical Committee and based on industry best practices with proven techniques that reduce operating costs, achieve higher student performance, increase daily attendance, improve water and resource efficiency and minimize the environmental impact of school facilities.

Schönox products now meet CHPS criteria, offering schools safer, greener options in flooring preparation that contribute to optimal indoor air quality and environmental responsibility. CHPS is included as part of MAS Certified Green Program and Schönox products conforms with: CHPS 2019 Core Criteria 3.0 EQ C6. 1.5 – paints & coatings.

Schönox’s alignment with the Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) initiative, aimed at improving the quality of educational facilities through sustainable and health-oriented practices, positions it as a premier choice for educational buildings across North America.

The company’s self-leveling products and materials are not only designed for excellence in performance but also with a deep respect for the environment and a commitment to a more sustainable future.

To learn more about Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) please visit here.