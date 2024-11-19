WFCA seeking Hall of Fame nominees

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is now accepting applications for nominations to the prestigious floor covering industry Hall of Fame.

The current roster of 54 inductees is a virtual “Who’s who” of the floor covering industry. Winners include professionals from all walks of life dedicated to the field of floor covering—including retail, manufacturing, service, installation and more. All winners have one thing in common: they were visionaries who made their mark and changed the face of the industry. The Hall of Fame was established in 1992. A list of all inductees is available on the WFCA website.

To join the distinguished list of luminaries, a candidate must be nominated by a sponsor who will complete a thorough application process detailing the nominee’s work history, industry, trade, governmental and civic accomplishments. If you know an individual deserving recognition for his or her outstanding contributions to flooring, the WFCA invites you to make a nomination for this prestigious honor by submitting an application by December 15.

For more information, please contact the WFCA at 706.217.1183. Nominations will be sent to a special committee for review and consideration. All nominations will be kept confidential. Details about the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.