Hardwood: Technological advancements raise the stakes

Hardwood flooring suppliers are utilizing technology to achieve several primary objectives: enhance the product’s visual appeal through innovations in finishing/staining; improve wood’s resistance to dents via upgrades to the core’s construction; and boost its ability to better resist moisture incursion and damage from household spills and accidents. It’s all about generating excitement around the category by improving an already desirable product while also making it more competitive with waterproof rigid core products.

Following are some standout technological innovations that moved the needle this year:

AHF: Densified Technology

The proprietary technology behind the award-winning Dogwood Densified Wood from AHF Products might not be entirely new, but it is being expanded across several select hardwood brands in the company’s portfolio. For example, the company earlier this year unveiled a Bruce-branded Dogwood collection, which features the company’s signature Densified technology.

Bjelin: Hardened wood flooring 3.0

Bjelin’s hardened wood 3.0 range, which was released in 2023, continues to gain in popularity in 2024. Accoring to the company, these 100% real wood floors are exceptionally durable due to the patented Woodura technology, making them 3x stronger than engineered wood floors while more water- and dent-resistant. The floors also incorporate the moisture-resistant Välinge Compositek wood core and the leakproof 5G Dry floor locking technology for watertight joints.

Mirage: TruBalance Lite technology

TruBalance Lite technology is a thinner version of the prominent TruBalance technology that features a unique core technology of real wood lamella over a locally sourced SPF core layer. It presents multiple benefits, including ease of installation, peace of mind and affordability. Each board comprises a 3/32- inch sawn hardwood lamella over a 3/8-inch SPF core layer and a 1/16-inch wood backing veneer. The product can be nailed, stapled or glued down.

Mercier: Generations Intact 2500 Finish

The pinnacle of commercial-grade protection for residential spaces. That sums up the innovative Generations Intact 2500 finishing from Mercier Wood Flooring. The technology aims to go well beyond conventional protection by setting a new standard for durability. Crafted with micro-fragmented aluminum particles, this proprietary finish boasts an impressive 2500 cycles on the Taber test.

Shaw: Americana Hardwood

Americana Hardwood combines the natural beauty of white oak and hickory with the high-performance features today’s homeowners desire. Each plank of Americana Hardwood features Shaw’s HDF Core, providing optimal dent resistance and improved overall stability. Utilizing the company’s advanced splashproof technology, Americana floors are designed to repel moisture and resist stains—even the toughest pet messes.

Urbanfloor: Signature

Urbanfloor unveiled a major enhancement to the Timbertop collection with the all-new Signature line. Timbertop Signature features one of the widest formats available on the market, with an impressive width of 15-plus inches, a length spanning 13 feet and a robust 6mm wear layer. The impressive dimensions not only enhance the visual impact of the flooring but also create a sense of openness and drama with fewer visible seams for a more cohesive and sophisticated aesthetic.

Mohawk: TecWood

The TecWood line from Mohawk utilizes the latest technology and proprietary processes to deliver a desirable product for retailers and end users. TecWood, which features natural hardwood veneers, offers the color variation, unique grain patterns and character favored by hardwood enthusiasts. TecWood floors are topped off with Mohawk’s TruFinish.

Wellmade: HDPC Hybrid Waterproof Wood

Wellmade, innovators in the rigid core arena, has extended its manufacturing prowess to include waterproof wood/rigid core hybrid floors. HDPC/SPC Waterproof Hardwood Flooring is ideal for use in areas prone to moisture and comes in popular oak, hickory and maple species.