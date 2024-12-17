Tuesday Tips: How to effectively use silence

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training experts, reminds retailers to slow things down. One of the easiest and simplest techniques to productively respond when working with a customer is to slow things down and get used to working with silence.