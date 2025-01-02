AHF Products announces price increase on flooring products

By FCNews Staff
AHF ProductsMountville, Pa.—AHF Products will implement a 5-8% price increase on most of its hard surface flooring solutions across all brands, effective on orders and shipments on or after January 13, 2025. This increase is driven by rising costs of raw materials, insurance premiums and freight.

“We have seen continued inflation in the costs of key raw materials such as lumber, veneers, energy, core materials, as well as increased transportation and freight costs—as a result, we must raise our prices,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer, AHF Products. “We are committed to minimizing the impact of inflation and ensuring exceptional service. Our team is ready to assist our customers in providing the best flooring solutions.”

