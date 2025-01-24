CFL announces Morava Wood as first wood flooring licensee

Adairsville, Ga.—CFL announced it has signed up Morava Wood, a European leader in production of hardwood floors, for a worldwide license on acoustic wood and engineered wood products. CFL has a strong patent portfolio and extensive know-how on acoustic flooring products including industry-leading acoustic wood, acoustic laminate and acoustic thermoplastic such as multi-layer SPC/LVT.

“Through this license agreement, CFL solidifies its lead in innovative acoustic products in the hard surface flooring category,” said Tom Van Poyer, CEO of CFL. “Morava Wood has a very strong management team with a lot of shared values with CFL, such as the drive to be innovative by solving real time issues (like noise) for end customers and our continuous work on sustainability projects, to just name a few.”

Through the use of a patented multilayered construction, both reflection and transmission footfall noise are meant to be significantly reduced. Through innovative patented technologies—consisting of multiple layers of distinctly different materials engineered to each block specific frequencies—the acoustic performance across these hard surface flooring categories is greatly improved.

“We are launching an entirely new flooring range that combines the beauty of real wood with all the benefits of hard surfaces, the first real hardwood floor without compromise,” said Antoine Babolat, CEO of Morava. “The acoustic solution of CFL is the perfect addition to this range, bridging the gap between the latest innovations from the leader in hard surfaces and our European-rooted expertise in working with real wood.”