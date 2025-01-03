Floors & More elevates Virga Jr., Levitsky

Ocala, Fla. – Floors & More has announced two key promotions heading into the new year. Vinnie Virga Jr., formerly vice president, has been named president of the group. Kevin Levitsky, who previously served as director of operations and finance, takes over Virga Jr.’s position as vice president.

Virga Jr., who has been with Floors & More since 2019, plans to leverage his experience in member services, prospecting and marketing in his new capacity as he works to achieve Floors & More’s growth goal: 200-plus locations by the end of 2029. During his tenure as vice president, a role he assumed in 2021, Virga Jr. created and managed the prospecting process that helped the company—which includes Floor to Ceiling dealers as well as Big Bob’s discount stores—grow membership over 63% since 2019. He has developed close relationships with dealer members, having visited over 200 unique independent flooring retailers across the United States and Canada since 2023.

Levitsky’s credentials are equally impressive. He has been with Floors & More since 2017, working closely with members and vendor partners to increase program purchases by more than 37% since 2020. Levitsky also successfully managed the product selection, production and distribution of more than 200 private-label branded displays since 2023. He also served as the lead on annual mill visits over the past two years. In his new capacity as vice president, Levitsky will apply his experience in merchandising, vendor relations and finance in support of Floors & More’s growth goals.

“One of my greatest privileges in life has been mentoring, working alongside and watching my son, Vinnie Jr., and my adoptive son, Kevin, grow into the leaders they are today,” said Vincent Virga Sr., CEO and founder of Floors & More. “Their commitment to our members, our partners and our growth is inspirational. Together, they will lead to our day-to-day operations and the realization of our goals. I am confident with these two young men helping me lead Floors & More, the best is yet to come.”

Floors & More retailer members and vendor partners applauded the news of the promotions. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the announcement that Vinnie Virga Jr. is assuming the position of president of our group,” said Bob Duke, owner of Maine-based Floor Magic and the first member signed up by Vinnie. “Though he lacks the ‘gray hair experience,’ I know that Vinnie has done every job in flooring retailing and understands the world of both small and large floor showrooms and what entry-level and top-level salespeople go through and the challenges each owner faces. Vinnie touches base with each owner every month to see how he might be able to help—who does that? Knowing Kevin in my four years with the group, I am confident he will do a great job.”

Jay Hagan, vice president of national accounts, Mohawk Industries, also offered his vote of confidence for both Virga Jr. and Levitsky. “During the past five years, Vinnie has displayed an innovative vision and unwavering commitment to excellence while helping his members grow their sales and profitability. I am excited for him and Floors & More as they embark on this new chapter of growth. Vinnie’s dedication to his members and ability to create vendor partnerships will undoubtedly propel Floors & More to the next level.”

Commenting on Levitsky’s promotion, Hagan stated: “Kevin’s exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and steadfast commitment to excellence have played a pivotal role in Floors & More’s success. His passion for the industry and dedication to their members make him an ideal leader to help guide Floors & More to the next phase of growth. I look forward to working with Kevin and seeing the positive impact he will have with the Floors & More membership and their vendor partners.”

Floors & More will hold its annual convention March 24–26 in St. Petersburg, Fla.