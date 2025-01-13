NTCA expands regional training, workshop programs

By FCNews Staff
regional training Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced significant growth in its regional training and workshop programs with expanded offerings and a growing number of host partners across the United States. These educational initiatives are said to be the cornerstone of NTCA’s mission to elevate the tile industry through hands-on training, technical expertise and industry collaboration.

In 2025, NTCA is set to provide a record number of regional trainings and workshops—over 300—held in key locations nationwide. Thanks to the support and participation of host partners, the NTCA has been able to bring these valuable opportunities closer to contractors, installers and industry professionals in their local communities.

“Our regional training and Workshop programs are designed to provide practical, hands-on education to tile professionals at every level,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of the NTCA. “The remarkable increase in both participation and host partnerships this year reflects the industry’s commitment to excellence and the shared desire to foster a skilled workforce.”

What sets NTCA regional trainings and workshops apart?

  • Attendees gain practical, real-world experience with cutting-edge tools, products and techniques.
  • Sessions are led by experienced NTCA trainers who share valuable insights, standards-based instruction and best practices.
  • With more events scheduled and host partners stepping up, NTCA is making its programs accessible to more professionals than ever before.
  • These events foster connections among contractors, distributors and manufacturers, strengthening industry relationships.

The 2025 programs covered a diverse range of topics—including substrate preparation, large-format tile installation, grouting techniques and advanced standards compliance. With these offerings, NTCA continues to make efforts to empower tile contractors and installers with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their craft.

“Through the generous support of our host partners, we’ve been able to create a nationwide network of training hubs,” Bettiga said. “This collaboration allows us to make a greater impact, reaching more professionals and ensuring the future success of our industry.”

Regional training

NTCA regional training sessions are meant to provide tile installers with an immersive, all-day opportunity to refine their skills using both traditional and advanced tools, materials and techniques. These hands-on programs emphasize practical knowledge rooted in ANSI standards and the methods outlined in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation, with the NTCA Reference Manual serving as a foundational resource throughout the program.

Designed to address real-world challenges, the sessions focus on solutions-based training that is both relevant and aligned with industry standards. To ensure a high-quality learning experience, participation is limited to 20 attendees per session. Upon completing the training, participants will receive a document of course completion, recognizing their commitment to excellence in tile installation. Meals are provided throughout the day.

Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings at these locations in January:

  • 1/14: Floor & Décor, Capitol Heights, Md.
  • 1/16: Floor & Décor, Pompano Beach, Fla.
  • 1/21: Floor & Décor, Buford, Ga.
  • 1/23: Floor & Décor, Ocean Township, N.J.
  • 1/30: Floor & Décor, St. Petersburg, Fla.

regional training Workshops

NTCA workshops—held in three-hour afternoon or evening sessions—are open to tile installers, contractors, sales teams and members of the architecture and design community. These workshops offer an engaging, interactive learning experience where participants can connect with peers and industry experts while exchanging valuable knowledge. Attendees will enjoy a meal provided by the host and have the chance to win exciting prizes.

Save the date for one of these NTCA workshops in January:

  • 1/14: Floor & Décor, Conyers, Ga.
  • 1/14: America’s Floor Source, Louisville, Ky.
  • 1/15: Daltile, Indianapolis, Ind.
  • 1/15: Floor & Décor, Augusta, Ga.
  • 1/15: Floor & Décor, Glendale, Ariz.
  • 1/16: Daltile, Pooler, Ga.
  • 1/16: Floor & Décor, Aurora, Ill.
  • 1/17: Floor & Décor, El Paso, Texas
  • 1/21: Daltile, Sarasota, Fla.
  • 1/21: Virginia Tile, Menomonee Falls, Wis.
  • 1/21: Floor & Décor, Live Oak, Texas
  • 1/22: Floor & Décor, Brandon, Fla.
  • 1/22: Floor & Décor, San Antonio, Texas
  • 1/23: Floor & Décor, Mansfield, Texas
  • 1/23: Virginia Tile, Plymouth, Minn.
  • 1/23: The Tile Shop, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
  • 1/28: Floor & Décor, Tinley Park, Ill.
  • 1/28: Floor & Décor, Richmond, Va.
  • 1/29: Floor & Décor, Silver Spring, Md.
  • 1/29: Virginia Tile, Clive, Iowa
  • 1/30: Virginia Tile, Maryland Heights, Mo.
